A project to construct a new parking apron at Fremont Municipal Airport is on track.
Members of the Airport Advisory Committee heard about that and temporary taxiway closings in relation to the project during their Friday meeting.
Construction of the $2.45 million aircraft parking apron is set to begin in the spring.
That sum includes engineering, testing, administrative and project management costs, above the construction costs.
An FAA grant will pay for 90 percent of the project, including the engineering work done so far. The city will fund the rest.
During the meeting, Dave Goedeken, the city’s director of public works, showed committee members copies of the Construction Safety and Phasing Plan for the parking apron.
The 76-page plan covers what will be done for air traffic control, environmental, drainage, storm water and other plans.
“It’s very thorough,” Goedeken said.
Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc. of Kansas City, Missouri, prepared the plan which Goedeken said has been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The parking apron project was awarded to M.E. Collins Contracting Co., Inc.
Goedeken said the main phase of the project is the apron and a connection to Taxiway A. This will be a 100-day project. Goedeken told the Tribune that the construction cost for the base bid is $1,488,413.00.
The alternate bid item, which also was awarded, will involve a connection to Taxiway B, a 55-day project. Goedeken said the cost of the alternate bid is $366,838.29.
During construction on the main phase of the project, Taxiway A will need to be closed.
While work is being done on the second phase of the project, Taxiway B will need to be closed.
Pilots will need to look for notification at the airport on which taxiways are closed during the construction process.
There is no specific date when the parking apron project will begin, but it will be done when the weather permits.
In the past, Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton said the current parking apron is worn out and needs to be expanded to accommodate more activity and larger planes.
The new parking apron will encompass an area of approximately 6,000 square yards. The apron will fit up to 10 smaller or four larger aircraft.
Board members also briefly discussed ongoing plans for a new airport terminal.
Goedeken has been working with Davis Design regarding the architectural design work of the new airport terminal building.
The terminal will be entirely city-funded.
“It would be great if at some of our future meetings we could bring some ideas of terminals we’ve looked at — at various airports — and do a real good job of planning,” said Eric Johnson, board member. “And once the architect is on board start doing some schematic drawings with him and some layouts.”
Members mentioned newer terminals they’d already seen.
Board member Dave Monke wondered if other newer public airports would share their drawings and costs with the board.
Newton said they would, adding, “Just let me know and I’ll reach out to them.”
“People like to share information and talk about their projects. I’ve never found anyone who was uncooperative,” Goedeken added.
The board also talked about new aircraft hangars.
Jim Kjeldgaard, fixed-base operator at the airport, said people have been asking about what the requirements would be if they’d want to build a new aircraft hangar at the airport.
“We get calls all the time,” he said.
Kjeldgaard said it would be helpful to have an informational sheet to give to those making inquiries about construction of owner-built (as opposed to city-built) hangars.
The city owns 26 T-hangars, Kjeldgaard has said previously. It also owns about four bulk hangars that can store up to 10 planes, depending on the aircraft’s size.
At past meetings, the board has considered the idea of having more city-built hangars.
Johnson said other airports take advantage of the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Division of Aeronautics’ Revolving Hangar Loan Program, an interest-free loan for 10 to 15 years to be paid back at 70 percent of the eligible cost. The cities come up with 30 percent of the total project cost.
This loan is eligible for T-shaped hangars or box hangars.
“You see a lot of that,” he said.
Johnson also said due to the high cost of constructing T-hangars, other airports are opting for rehabbing current hangars — putting on new doors and repairing roofs and siding.
“We’re starting to see a lot of that,” said Johnson, who’s also vice president of Kirkham Michael Consulting Engineers in Lincoln.
The Airport Advisory Committee meets at 8:15 a.m. on the third Friday of each month at the airport at 1203 W. 23rd St. Meetings are open to the public.