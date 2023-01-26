Airport committee talks about runway rehabilitation

A runway rehabilitation project at Fremont Municipal Airport probably won’t take place until 2024.

Members of the Fremont Municipal Airport’s advisory committee talked about the project during their recent meeting.

The airport’s runway needs to have approximately 1,700 feet of the 5,400-foot pavement replaced. The project, which is still in the design phase, will involve tearing out concrete and replacing it.

Overall cost for the project is currently estimated at $4.6 million. The FAA would pay for 90% of the project with the city’s cost at 10%.

Justin Zetterman, interim director of public works, estimated the project will take three to four months to complete. Another week or two will be needed for a grading project.

Zetterman said he spoke with representatives from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Division of Aeronautics and the design is moving forward.

He said a minor issue arose involving 23rd Street/U.S. Highway 30.

Zetterman told the Tribune that when the airport was expanded about 30 years ago, the street—which formerly ran straight—was relocated to curve toward the northwest.

All the utilities were left in place and the old right-of-way was not regraded to match current FAA standards, he said.

The old right-of-way runs underneath the airport property.

“It’s following that old, straight line that the street was on,” he told the Tribune.

While they don’t yet have elevation numbers for the gas and electrical lines, Zetterman said it looks like water and sanitary lines are buried deep enough so grading can be done along the length of the runway to meet FAA standards.

“That does mean a little more work with the runway rehab as we’ll be lowering the ground, we will also lower the runway lights,” he said.

Zetterman said the runway’s elevation would remain the same, but the grading off the sides of it would change.

“The big issue it’s caused is with drainage,” Zetterman said. “Water is not getting away from the runway in that location and some of the studies they did on what’s been causing the damage to the runway is that it’s kind of been saturated along the edges where that ground was.”

During previous meetings, board members and Jim Kjeldgaard, president of Fremont Aviation, which operates the city owned airport, have been concerned that a project involving pavement replacement could take nine months, the time it took for a past job.

Not using the runway for this amount of time would seriously impact Fremont Aviation along with other businesses that use the airport, Kjeldgaard said.

Board members have discussed possible alternatives, including whether former Runway 1-19 could be used. They also talked about having a grass runway for smaller planes.

At the recent board meeting, Zetterman said he’d spoken with department of transportation officials, who said there are no opportunities to create a temporary runway or use the parallel taxiway or use a grass runway due to safety concerns with the location of the equipment and the space that would be there.

“This grading, unfortunately, adds to that, because now we’re going to have heavy equipment where we could have placed a grass runway, if they would have allowed it,” Zetterman said. “The last thing they said was, ‘we don’t want to be adding more to this and risking your funding, if we’re pushing to do things the FAA is recommending against, when we go to try and get this discretionary funding for the rehab.’”

Fremont City Administrator Jody Sanders added that state officials acknowledge the length of time that transpired the last time the runway was closed and are working hard to understand the impact to Fremont Aviation and others.

Board members asked if the runway rehabilitation work would be done in 2023 or 2024.

Zetterman said typically if the project was going to be done this year, they already would have wanted to have a contractor on board.

“We’re still not quite in the final design yet so, we won’t be bidding for a few more months still,” he said.

Board members considered that by the time bids were let and grant funds come in August and contracts signed, the job might not start until fall.

Zetterman noted that he wouldn’t want to the project to begin and then have an early winter occur this year and have project extend into next spring.

“I think we’re probably better off with a 2024 start, which also gives everybody a little more time to plan,” he said.

Zetterman said officials estimated that before the additional grading work, the project would take about 60 to 70 working days to complete.

Weather permitting, the grading is expected to take a week or two.

Board member Kirk Diers asked if any funding is available for a business that’s displaced during construction.

Zetterman noted that in the state of Nebraska businesses aren’t compensated if roadway work interferes with their business.

Board member Eric Johnson added that the FAA holds the same standard that the business wouldn’t be eligible to receive such funds.

Johnson asked about core samples taken and alkali-silica reactivity (ASR) testing done on the runway.

During a meeting last year, Bob Matlock, senior vice president of Thiele Geotech Inc., of Omaha said ASR occurs when alkali in the cement reacts with the silica in the aggregate (sand/gravel) used and forms a gel.

The gel expands from within the concrete and deteriorates it. This deterioration is occurring at multiple sites in Nebraska and other states.

Zetterman said he hasn’t seen study specifics about deterioration causes, but some could be due to water along the edge, because of the grading and some probably was due to the mixture of cement and aggregate used.

“After the first round of snow and freezing thaw we had there were areas that were bubbling up and cracking into little pieces on the main runway in this area that we’re replacing,” Zimmerman said.

City workers recently patched spots in the runway.

Cari Hoffart, superintendent of streets, said larger holes were able to be filled more easily.

“But on the note of it not draining properly, you can actually see where the moisture is holding in that concrete and if you tap out further it gets hollow,” Hoffart said. “There are areas – and it’s not the extent of the runway.”

Hoffart elaborated on patching work.

“We have materials that as it gets warmer we will be really focusing on sealing as much of that as we can. The material we have is what’s used in Lincoln and other airports,” Hoffart said. “I think in a little bit warmer climate, we’re going to have a little bit more success with it. It will be a stop-gap for the moment.”

Zetterman noted the difficulty of obtaining concrete regionally for the project.

“We had a bid come in yesterday for bridge repair work and the concrete prices were higher than expected. It’s a cement availability issue that we’re going to deal with,” he said.

When more concerns about the project’s time span arose, Zetterman indicated a contract could include penalties if work isn’t completed in time.

Johnson said there would be an option in the damages part of a contract to compensate Fremont Aviation if the contractor went over the amount of time allotted.

“We did talk with the FAA about incentives to try and speed it up,” Zetterman said. “It’s an alternative, but the FAA won’t participate in it so it’s something as a city we’ll have to decide if we have the extra funds available and we want to put that out there to give that contractor the incentive to get it done early. I’ve seen that be successful in projects.”

Board member Dave Mitchell also talked about going with the lowest, responsible bidder.

“The lowest bidder isn’t always the best,” Mitchell said.

Board meetings, which are open to the public, start at 8:15 a.m., the third Friday of each month at the new airport terminal.