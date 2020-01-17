Wintery weather may have contributed to a lack of a quorum at the Airport Advisory Committee meeting on Friday morning.
Because there wasn’t a quorum, no meeting took place nor were any actions taken.
Dave Goedeken, director of public works for the City of Fremont, told the Tribune about two documents he plans to present to the Fremont City Council at its Jan. 28 meeting.
One of those documents is the airport’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).
To be considered for federal funding for the fiscal year 2021 and beyond, the airport must have a complete and accurate CIP.
Goedeken also plans to submit a contract with the architect Davis Design of Lincoln for the terminal building planned for Fremont Municipal Airport.
The contract states that the first phase will be to complete the Schematic Design Phases. This work will be done on an hourly rate, not to exceed the amount of $25,000.
Goedeken will bring both the CIP and the terminal contract back to the airport committee for its consideration at its February meeting.
The new terminal will be entirely city-funded.
The current terminal was built in 1962, states a report by project consultant Burns & McDonnell. The facility needs new heating and air conditioning systems and other upgrades.
It lacks Americans with Disabilities (ADA)-complaint access and amenities.
Discussing the terminal at an October meeting, Goedeken said he will have design representatives come to the committee meetings.
“I really want everyone involved in the conceptual design,” Goedeken said.
The Airport Advisory Committee meets at 8:15 a.m. on the third Friday of each month at the airport at 1203 W. 23rd St. Meetings are open to the public.