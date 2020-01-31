Greg Kjeldgaard remembers all the people, supplies, long hours — and one other thing — about the flood of 2019.
“The phone rang a lot,” said Kjeldgaard, vice president of Fremont Aviation.
Fremont Municipal Airport was a busy place when flood waters covered roads in and out of the city, making them impassable in mid-March.
The airport played a crucial role in helping people get in and out of the city — besides being a place where supplies of diapers, baby formula and toiletries were flown in from Omaha and Lincoln. The Nebraska Army National Guard helicopter that airlifted seven first responders from the Elkhorn River landed here so the men could be taken to Methodist Fremont Health hospital.
Recently, the airport received the “Airport of the Year” award through the Nebraska Department of Transportation Division of Aeronautics.
The award was presented on Jan. 23 during the banquet of the Nebraska Aviation Council Symposium in Kearney.
“It is a very big honor,” said Eric Johnson, a member of Fremont’s Airport Advisory Committee.
The award consists of a framed certificate signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts and Ann Richart, aeronautics director for the state. The airport also receives a 3-by-3-foot metal sign which states: “2019 Airport of the Year.”
Johnson and Dave Goedeken, director of public works for the City of Fremont, accepted the award on behalf of the city.
Kjeldgaard said the local airport received the honor for its work during mid-March flooding in 2019.
Dave Morris, division manager of flight operations for the NDOT Division of Aeronautics, lauded the airport’s readiness and willingness to react to the emergency.
Morris commended ground personnel, who organized passengers and planes needed to transport them, and volunteers — pilots and aircraft owners.
“The safe operation of the aircraft at the airport was exemplary and well organized,” Morris said. “That includes the taxiing, the parking of the airplanes, the refueling of the airplanes, the loading of the passengers — that was over-the-top exemplary. We never had one incident.”
Johnson and Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton gave a presentation about the flooding on Jan. 22 during a pilot safety meeting as part of the NAC symposium, Morris said.
Morris and Kjeldgaard said they heard the presentation was very well received.
You have free articles remaining.
Kjeldgaard estimated that 400 people were flown out of the airport during early days of the flooding.
At the same time, supplies were flown into the airport and put into a semi-trailer container. Items then were taken out and put into trucks and taken to various local sites.
Kjeldgaard was at the airport along with parents — his father, Jim, the fixed based operator, and mother, Val. So was Deb Mullally of North Bend, the office manager. These individuals were at the airport during four, 13-hour days, which included the weekend of March 15-17. Mechanic John Ahrens worked the March 15 and March 18. Some college kids helped out in shifts.
The phone rang continuously.
Staffers took names of callers seeking rides and matched passengers with planes, depending on how many people a particular aircraft could hold.
Silverhawk Aviation of Lincoln and Advance Air, Inc., of Council Bluffs, Iowa, flew people in and out of the city during that weekend.
Mike Gerdes, Silverhawk president, estimated that the company provided about 20 free flights in and out of Fremont, helping approximately 150 people. Several passengers were parents separated from younger children.
“We flew some kids to their parents in Omaha and we took some parents back into Fremont,” he said.
Individual pilots donated their services as well.
With numerous flights, lots of management was needed.
“You figure 400 people out and some of them were two or three to an airplane,” Kjeldgaard said, adding that some planes could carry seven or eight passengers. “Pilots were volunteering their services and the plane. We had some donations for fuel and we donated some of the fuel.”
There were other contributions as well.
“We had a bunch of donations of food from different restaurants in town for everybody that was working and the pilots coming in and out,” Kjeldgaard said.
Kjeldgaard appreciates the award.
“It’s good recognition,” he said, adding, “We were a very busy airport for four days.”