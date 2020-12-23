Airport terminal plans accelerate toward take off

Work on a new terminal at Fremont Municipal Airport keeps getting closer to take off.
Members of the airport advisory board recently learned that the Fremont City Council awarded the construction contract for a new terminal to the Omaha-based firm Ronco Construction for $1.667 million. The project will be constructed entirely through local funding.
Contracts are being drafted and construction is set to start in the spring, said Dave Goedeken, director of public works for the City of Fremont.
Work will begin as soon as weather permits and should be completed 300 calendar days later.
In November, the board unanimously approved a recommendation to send the Ronco Construction bid to the council for final approval.
Goedeken also said during Friday’s meeting that it looks like the $2.45 million aircraft parking apron came in about $60,000 under budget. The work is mostly finished.
“We’re in the process of closing that project out,” Goedeken said. “It won’t be closed out probably until spring. There are a couple little items they need to do. There are some concrete sections out there, small areas, that they need to come back and do some work on.”
Spring work needs to be done on tubes underneath the approach and a taxiway on the south end of the apron.
Construction on the project, which is funded mostly through the Federal Aviation Administration, began last spring.
“It’s done, it’s useable,” Goedeken said of the apron. “It’s just that we’re not going to be able to close out the project probably until March or April of next year.”
Members also talked about the annual Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), which Anna Lannin of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Division of Aeronautics prepares for the airport.
The terminal project and work on updating the Airport Layout Plan (ALP) is included in this plan.
To be considered for federal funding, the airport needs to have an updated CIP, identifying needed improvements, and a current ALP.
Goedeken said the board will need to discuss the ALP in the future.
“We don’t necessarily need to decide anything right at the moment, but it’s something we all kind of need to put on our radar,” Goedeken said.
By definition, an ALP is a planning tool that shows existing facilities and planned development for an airport.
During a previous meeting, advisory board member Eric Johnson, who is vice president of Kirkham Michael Consulting Engineers, pointed out the plan’s importance, saying the FAA looks at it like a bible for the airport.
“So when we want to do a project, that’s the first option they go to; it’s really important,” Johnson said.
The CIP also includes a $3.8 million Taxiway A extension project. Goedeken said this will involve completion of the parallel taxiway all the way to the south end of the runway.
The project, which would be 90 percent federally funded, has been approved by the NOT’s division of aeronautics and the FAA, but funds have not yet been allocated.
In addition, asphalt work needs to be done on a short length of taxiway between the current terminal and T-shaped aircraft hangars west of that building.
Goedeken also said he has been working with Mike Wachal, structural engineer and chief financial officer of Davis Design, Inc., of Lincoln, the architect for the new airport terminal.
He is working out details with Davis Design to have them onsite to oversee construction from the beginning of the construction through signing paperwork, handing over keys to the new terminal and finalizing the project.
Goedeken is seeking more specifics and a list of services that the firm would provide.
“I was hoping to have a contract or an agreement, but we’re still hashing out some of the fine details on that,” Goedeken said. “They’re looking at somewhere just south (less than) $80,000 to do the construction observation.”
Thus far, the firm has been paid less than $60,000 and less than $120,000 for preliminary engineering and design engineering.
With the almost $1.7 million for construction, the fees paid to Davis Design is within the amount planned for the terminal project.
Goedeken previously has said the City of Fremont has $2.2 million budgeted for the terminal.
He plans to bring more information from Davis Design to the next meeting.
In other business, members learned that the city will make its annual inspection of aircraft hangars during the week of Jan. 11. Goedeken will send out letters with a copy of the rules to tenants. Those who’d like to be present during their hangar’s inspection need to contact Goedeken to set up a time.
“I don’t anticipate it taking longer than a week unless we get some inclement weather,” Goedeken said.
The airport advisory council meets at 8:15 a.m. the third Friday of each month in the airport terminal.