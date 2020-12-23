Airport terminal plans accelerate toward take off

“So when we want to do a project, that’s the first option they go to; it’s really important,” Johnson said.

The CIP also includes a $3.8 million Taxiway A extension project. Goedeken said this will involve completion of the parallel taxiway all the way to the south end of the runway.

The project, which would be 90 percent federally funded, has been approved by the NOT’s division of aeronautics and the FAA, but funds have not yet been allocated.

In addition, asphalt work needs to be done on a short length of taxiway between the current terminal and T-shaped aircraft hangars west of that building.

Goedeken also said he has been working with Mike Wachal, structural engineer and chief financial officer of Davis Design, Inc., of Lincoln, the architect for the new airport terminal.

He is working out details with Davis Design to have them onsite to oversee construction from the beginning of the construction through signing paperwork, handing over keys to the new terminal and finalizing the project.

Goedeken is seeking more specifics and a list of services that the firm would provide.