Airport terminal plans progress

Goedeken said most of the concrete has been poured for the new apron and excavation has been done for connectors to the taxiway. More concrete pouring is planned.

Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton previously has said the current parking apron is worn out and needs to be expanded to accommodate more activity and larger planes.

In other business, Jim Kjeldgaard, the fixed-base operator, asked if signs saying, “Airport Closed,” could be taken off a fence. The signs were posted during the July Fourth fireworks display at the nearby Christensen Field.

“It’s a little confusing,” Kjeldgaard said. “I’ve had numerous people ask me why the airport is closed.”

Maintenance issues were discussed.

Goedeken said Bob Steenblock, board chairman, talked with Tillotson Enterprises, Inc., about putting a coating on the roofs of hangars at the airport. Some roofs have leaks.

“It’s roughly, let’s say, $2.50 a square foot and if you take the four westerly most hangars - I think there’s about 80,000 square feet - if you did it all - that’s going to be somewhere around $200,000,” Goedeken said.