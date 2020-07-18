Airport terminal plans progress

Airport terminal plans are edging ever closer to take off.
During Friday’s meeting, members of the Fremont Municipal Airport Advisory Committee learned about progress made on plans for a new terminal along with work taking place on the aircraft parking apron.
They also learned about possible funding that could be available for a fixed base operator hangar via a state loan program.
Dave Goedeken, public works director for the city of Fremont, said Davis Design, architect for a new airport terminal, will have several concept plans of what the outside of the building would look like and would like to meet with the staff next week.
Goedeken encouraged committee members to attend. He said the architect has had surveyors at the airport and also is working on cost estimates.
He also said the architectural firm plans to present more concrete plans to the committee at its next meeting in August.
In June, the Fremont City Council approved the architectural services agreement for the building. This phase will take the approved schematic site and floor plan of the terminal building and fixed base operator hangar and prepare final construction documents and cost estimates.
The council approved plans which are a scaled-down version of the terminal and hangar.
In May, the advisory committee discovered that the original plan for the project was over budget, with an estimated cost of $3.6 million.
Goedeken said the City of Fremont has $2.2 million budgeted for the project.
That won’t cover both the costs of the terminal and FBO hangar, said Mike Wachal, structural engineer and chief financial officer at Davis Design.
Wachal said the terminal, minus fees, was estimated to cost $1.7 million. The FBO hangar, minus fees, was estimated to cost $1.6 million.
He suggested the committee focus on the terminal building, while still having a design for the FBO hangar.
“These two buildings — the FBO and the terminal building — are very connected,” Wachal said. “So you really should be designing them at the same time so you’re not spending money that you shouldn’t be, because you didn’t properly plan for both buildings at the same time.”
Wachal suggested having a capital campaign and building the FBO hangar with those funds.
During the June meeting, advisory board members discussed the need for a fundraising committee to help provide monies for the FBO hangar.
On Friday, board member Eric Johnson also said he talked about a hangar loan program with Anna Lannin.
Lannin is the planning and programming division manager of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Division of Aeronautics.
Johnson said he learned more funds than originally thought may be available through this loan program and has started an application for a fixed base operator hangar.
“They think this is a good project to support,” he said.
The aeronautics commission will meet virtually at 1 p.m. Aug. 7 to hear the applications for loans. He said Lannin felt comfortable saying at least $600,000 would be available.
“We have to fill out the application and then we have to appear in front of the commission,” Johnson said.
In previous meetings, Johnson said other airports take advantage of NDOT’s Division of Aeronautics’ Revolving Hangar Loan Program. This is an interest-free loan for 10 to 15 years to be paid back at 70 percent of the eligible cost. The cities come up with 30 percent of the total project cost.
“Once it’s awarded, the city and airport’s really not obligated until you sign the contract with them,” Johnson said.
In the meantime, construction of the $2.45 million aircraft parking apron is continuing.
A Federal Aviation Administration grant will pay for 90 percent of the project. The city will fund the rest.
Goedeken said most of the concrete has been poured for the new apron and excavation has been done for connectors to the taxiway. More concrete pouring is planned.
Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton previously has said the current parking apron is worn out and needs to be expanded to accommodate more activity and larger planes.
In other business, Jim Kjeldgaard, the fixed-base operator, asked if signs saying, “Airport Closed,” could be taken off a fence. The signs were posted during the July Fourth fireworks display at the nearby Christensen Field.
“It’s a little confusing,” Kjeldgaard said. “I’ve had numerous people ask me why the airport is closed.”
Maintenance issues were discussed.
Goedeken said Bob Steenblock, board chairman, talked with Tillotson Enterprises, Inc., about putting a coating on the roofs of hangars at the airport. Some roofs have leaks.
“It’s roughly, let’s say, $2.50 a square foot and if you take the four westerly most hangars - I think there’s about 80,000 square feet - if you did it all - that’s going to be somewhere around $200,000,” Goedeken said.
Goedeken also said he spoke with a representative from Conklin Roofing Systems in Auburn, which has a method whereby they prepare the roof and put down a rigid, expandable foam, which insulates the exterior. They then apply two coatings of a waterproof sealant. That’s about $5 a square foot or approximately $400,000.
He also said Conklin simply could put down a waterproof seal coating.
Board member Bill Dugan said insulation would be nice to have but doesn’t think it’s needed.
Goedeken said the insulation helps stop condensation.
Whichever option would be chosen, the project would need to go out for bids from contractors.
Board member Tom Randall said he believes a new terminal and FBO hangar are a higher monetary priority than spending $400,000 on the hangar roofs, but added that his roof isn’t leaking.
Goedeken said caulking has been used for patching. Johnson said maybe monies could be budgeted for ongoing maintenance. Goedeken told the Tribune these funds would be more for rehabilitation and could be put in the budget in the future.
Johnson noted that Fremont’s airport did receive $69,000 in CARES Act funds. The funds come from the federal government as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief & Economic Security Act. He said many airports are using these funds for maintenance.
In April, the federal government announced that Nebraska’s airports would receive funds to help them deal with the financial repercussions of the drop in air travel. The grants are part of the $10 billion set aside in the stimulus package to help airports.
The airport advisory committee meets at 8:15 a.m., the third Friday of each month.
