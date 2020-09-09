Animal Control Citizen Advisory Board provides update on DCHS investigation

Kracl said there have been emails sent back and forth to schedule a date for the first meeting, adding that the committee just started receiving emails to follow up on two to three weeks ago.

Councilmember Glen Ellis said he was frustrated by the amount of time it had taken for the committee to obtain documents. Following the May meeting, the advisory board put a 60-day hold on scheduling meetings to allow for document collection.

Ellis said many of those documents were immediately available.

“It’s extremely frustrating, the time that this has taken,” he said. “This committee was created to go after contract errors.”

Sitting in meetings, Ellis said he heard “many examples” of instances where the DCHS contract had been broken.

“I kind of expected you guys to come tonight with at least what you found so far,” he said.

Sitting in the audience, Ellis said he listened to examples of how many dogs were euthanized by veterinarians, despite DCHS listing zero euthanizations.

“So, that right there tells me that the numbers we’re getting from the humane society are incorrect,” he said. “And you guys knew that.”