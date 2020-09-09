Animal Control Citizen Advisory Board provides update on DCHS investigation

Members of the Animal Control Citizen Advisory Board presented its first monthly report since the first meeting of the committee earlier in May during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Councilmember Brad Yerger introduced a motion during the Aug. 25 City Council meeting that would require the committee to provide a recurring monthly update on the status of the investigation.
The committee, formed in April, is currently investigating the Dodge County Humane Society for potential state law and city municipal code violations.
Chairperson Shawn Shanahan and committee member Roxie Kracl provided a report to the council that was prepared by the committee’s executive team on Aug. 31.
Shanahan said the committee’s next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 16 and that it had not met between the Aug. 25 council meeting and Tuesday’s meeting.
Yerger thanked Shanahan and Kracl for distributing the report, saying he believed it was time the council started receiving updates on a regular basis.
He noted concerns about the amount of time it has taken the committee to present findings to the council since it first formed. Yerger said he wanted to know whether materials the committee requested early on in its formation regarding DCHS were being provided in a timely manner.
“That would be important to understand, I think, for everybody in the room,” he said.
Yerger said he wanted to hear more about the committee’s decision to break up into various subcommittees, noting that he didn’t believe all council members were aware that decision had been made.
“I’m looking at the contract on my own and the expectation is that there’s much to investigate here,” he said. “Not everything has to be investigated, so I’m curious as to your breaking up into various subcommittees.”
Shanahan said the committee has been broken into two subcommittees. One subcommittee’s focus is DCHS contracts while the other will follow up on investigations and concerns raised by the community.
Shanahan said the contract committee has met twice, while the investigation committee has not met yet.
“We’ll be submitting a report at the next meeting on which contract line items need further review,” she said regarding the contract committee.
Shanahan said that report couldn’t be presented at the Tuesday council meeting because the leader of the subcommittee needs to review and present it themselves.
“I couldn’t bring that report to you without it going through the proper channels first,” she said.
Kracl said there have been emails sent back and forth to schedule a date for the first meeting, adding that the committee just started receiving emails to follow up on two to three weeks ago.
Councilmember Glen Ellis said he was frustrated by the amount of time it had taken for the committee to obtain documents. Following the May meeting, the advisory board put a 60-day hold on scheduling meetings to allow for document collection.
Ellis said many of those documents were immediately available.
“It’s extremely frustrating, the time that this has taken,” he said. “This committee was created to go after contract errors.”
Sitting in meetings, Ellis said he heard “many examples” of instances where the DCHS contract had been broken.
“I kind of expected you guys to come tonight with at least what you found so far,” he said.
Sitting in the audience, Ellis said he listened to examples of how many dogs were euthanized by veterinarians, despite DCHS listing zero euthanizations.
“So, that right there tells me that the numbers we’re getting from the humane society are incorrect,” he said. “And you guys knew that.”
He said the committee was never meant to be a long-term project. The delays, whether caused by DCHS, the city or committee, are only adding to the frustration Ellis said many in Fremont are starting to feel.
“I think it’s time for us to start getting some answers and getting them quick,” he said. “I would encourage your advisory board to pull out all the stops and get the information to us as quick as you can.”
Kracl said the committee was “set up to fail” coming into the Tuesday meeting following the passage of Yerger’s motion two weeks ago.
She said the advisory board told council that the committee would not be meeting prior to the Sept. 8 council meeting, making it difficult to put together a report for council.
“I feel like you’ve almost set us up to fail to now ask why you don’t have a report in front of you,” she said. “Like [Shanahan] stated, the committee is working on the contract, but she didn’t feel it was fair to give you a report that the committee had not signed off on.”
Kracl said an email was sent out to committee members asking for input and to help plan for the Tuesday report. She said no other committee member responded to the email.
“It’s really hard to come and stand in front of you and act as a board or committee when the committee is not working together,” she said.
Committee member Tricia Homan submitted a separate report to council examining the contract between the City of Fremont and DCHS.
She said euthanasia numbers were not provided by DCHS. During the August committee meeting, Homan said Dr. Grant Little of Arlington Pet Hospital spoke on behalf of DCHS.
When questioned on how many animals he euthanized for DCHS in 2020, Homan said Little reported “five or six” euthanasia procedures were done.
Homan said zero procedures have been listed on monthly reports.
She noted another breach of contract, saying a citizen called DCHS regarding a possum in their back yard. Homan said DCHS refused the call, which she said an email from Fremont Chief of Police Jeff Elliott confirmed.
In the report, she added that families have been denied adoption of animals for knowing past DCHS employees.
Under a directive from Elliott, DCHS was supposed to notify the Fremont Police Department when an animal is received under the “dog at large” order and that the owner be ticketed.
Homan said there have been multiple occasions where the police department has not been notified.
Committee member Danielle Platt said her role on the committee was to work through numbers provided to the board.
Platt noted that 219 euthanizations were performed in 2018, while none have been reported from 2019-20. She reiterated Little’s estimate of procedures, adding that those numbers do not show up on reports.
Yerger expressed his appreciation toward the work the committee had done so far. He said the work was daunting, but added that the time spent on gathering information was concerning.
“I don’t know what the city is trying to enforce on your behalf, through city legal or not, but it ought to be days, not months, before you get information,” he said.
He said committee members shouldn’t hesitate to come back to the council if they run into issues with obtaining information regarding potential contract breaches.
“ ... The contract does specify that we’re allowed to get some things, and if they’re not doing that, that in itself is a breach,” Yerger said.
Ellis said he appreciated seeing committee members presenting information that he had seen firsthand in previous committee meetings.
“I want to reiterate the sentiments made by many of the council members tonight,” he said. “I appreciate all the work that’s been put on this.”
