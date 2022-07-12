Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance Funds open through Sept. 9

The State of Nebraska has funds remaining through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

The ERAP funds are available to eligible individuals who need assistance paying prospective rent, back rent, and certain utilities – including gas, water, sewage, electricity, and internet assistance. The program will continue to accept applications through Sept. 9, 2022.

Renters and landlords with tenants who are unable to make rent can apply for assistance. Funding is available for up to 15 months of rent and utilities incurred between April 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2022, but applications must be submitted by Sept. 9, 2022.

Funding is available to residents statewide.

To learn more about the program and how to apply, visit coronavirus.nebraska.gov or call 1-833-500-8810, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.