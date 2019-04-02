Farmers and ranchers affected by flooding who are hoping to take advantage of the USDA Farm Service Agency’s Emergency Conservation Program must apply and receive approval for the program before beginning repair work on their properties, officials told ag producers during an informational meeting in Fremont on Tuesday.
The Emergency Conservation Program, or ECP, will provide cost-share assistance to agricultural producers who have incurred damages to cropland and pasture as a result of recent flooding in Nebraska. The program provides financial assistance for debris removal, grading of farmland, fencing repair and conservation structure restoration.
But producers must receive approval for the program first, which could take time, said Bryan Ralston of the Dodge/Sarpy/Douglas County Farm Service Agency office. Any work done prior to application final approval could result in cost-share assistance being denied.
After a request for ECP assistance is made, the Farm Service Agency must conduct an “Environmental and Cultural Resource Evaluation” of the land and damage. That consists of a review by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. It must also be evaluated by several groups, such as Historical Societies and Native American groups. That evaluation is supposed to be returned to the FSA for approval within 30 days, Ralston said.
“I know everybody wants to start action right away,” Ralston said. “If you’ve got washouts, the ravines, if you want cost-sharing, we’ve got to follow this process. If you don’t want cost sharing, which some people said they’re just going to go do it, you can go do it. And that’s up on your dollar, we won’t have anything on that basis there.”
Ralston said that the Dodge/Sarpy/Douglas County Farm Service Agency Staff is in the process of calling up those who have asked about assistance to arrange meetings, where farmers can give their best estimate for what kind of work they need and get their applications submitted. The application signup process is open through May 25. Call the Farm Service Agency at (402) 721-8455 for more information.
There are four ways that ECP can help producers.
The first is by removing debris, which focuses on cleaning up woody material, sand, rock, trash and personal property that is directly affecting farmsteads and requires labor or equipment “beyond normal operations.”
Next, the ECP can help producers with leveling and grading land damaged during the flood: filling gullies created by the disaster, releveling previously leveled irrigated farmland, removing humps or depressions if they cause water to pond, or incorporating sand or silt into soil.
The ECP can also help restore permanent fences that were used for agricultural purposes.
And last, the ECP can help restore conservation structures and other installations, like dams, grass waterways and more.
To be eligible for ECP cost sharing, damage must exceed $1,000.
“Damage must be a large magnitude,” Ralston said. “Everything, it looks like to me in Dodge County, looks like a large magnitude. Douglas is the same. Sarpy is also.”
There are some limitations. Through the ECP program, the Farm Service Agency will pay up to 75 percent of the costs. That number is 90 percent for “limited resource producers” whose income is less than $27,000 per year in Dodge County.
No individual can receive more than $200,000 in assistance.
“This could be an interesting subject because the damage is so devastating,” Ralston said.
There are some ways around this — farms jointly owned by a husband and wife, for instance, would have two limitations, meaning that they could receive up to $400,000 combined. That’s not the case if only one of them is the owner of the farm.
As for paying for the other 25 percent of the costs, Ralston said it will be between the operator and owner of the property to decide who will enter the program.
“Whoever it is that’s going to get paid and put the money out, that’s who should be signing the application,” Ralston said.
To be eligible, land must be normally used for farming or ranching and must continue to be used for agricultural production after the repairs are made.
Eligible cost-share items include new or used materials, services, labor, equipment and sales tax. All cost-share projects will restore farmland, fences or conservation structures to pre-disaster condition.
The Farm Service Agency cannot provide cost-share on levees and dikes: “I would hope someone above us such as the [Army Corps of Engineers] or FEMA, some group there, will help with the cash flow to get those areas fixed.”
Also ineligible for cost-share assistance is land protected by a levee or dike that is not built to Army Corps of Engineers or NRCS standards. And land located between any levee and stream is also ineligible, as are county roads. The ECP will not provide cost-share assistance for removing debris that “does not interfere with normal farming operations, or that may be removed with producer’s labor and equipment without seriously disrupting seasonal operations on farm.”
To see the presentations from Tuesday’s meeting, visit www.croptechcafe.org.