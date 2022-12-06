Assessor reminds area residents about filing Form 191

The Dodge County Assessor reminds property owners that Form 191 is due on or before Dec. 31, 2022.

An owner of two or more vacant or unimproved lots actively held for sale or resale, may elect to have the lots treated as one parcel for property assessment and property tax purposes. These lots must be in the same subdivision and in the same tax district. See Neb. Rev. Stat. § 77-132.

On or before Dec. 31 immediately preceding the year the lots are elected to be treated as one parcel, Form 191 must be annually completed, signed, dated, and filed with the County Assessor in the county where the vacant or unimproved lots are located.

Form 191 is available at either the Assessor’s Office or online: https://revenue.nebraska.gov/sites/revenue.nebraska.gov/files/doc/pad/forms/191_Vacant_or_Unimproved_Lot_Application.pdf.