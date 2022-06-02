 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Assessor's office has mailed notices of valuation change

  • 0
Dodge County Courthouse
Fremont Tribune files

The 2022 Assessment Roll for Dodge County has been completed. Notices of valuation change were mailed on June 1. If there was no value change, you will not receive a notice.

Protests:

• Are available in the Assessor’s Office (second floor – Dodge County Courthouse).

• Must include a statement of why a value should be changed; any data supporting such request is beneficial.

• Are due on or before Thursday, June 30, 2022.

• Are to be mailed or hand-delivered to the Clerk’s Office (first floor – Courthouse). No faxes or emails.

For more information, visit: https://revenue.nebraska.gov/files/doc/pad/info/Real_Property_Valuation_Protest_Info_Guide.pdf.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

School board approves projects

School board approves projects

Fremont Board of Education members approved construction bids for Milliken Park Elementary School and other projects during a special meeting …

Remembering Paul Marsh

Remembering Paul Marsh

Paul Marsh may have been out of school for years, but when it came to serving the public, he did his homework.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. electric grid 'not designed to withstand the impacts of climate change,' experts say

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News