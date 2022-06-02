Assessor's office has mailed notices of valuation change

The 2022 Assessment Roll for Dodge County has been completed. Notices of valuation change were mailed on June 1. If there was no value change, you will not receive a notice.

Protests:

• Are available in the Assessor’s Office (second floor – Dodge County Courthouse).

• Must include a statement of why a value should be changed; any data supporting such request is beneficial.

• Are due on or before Thursday, June 30, 2022.

• Are to be mailed or hand-delivered to the Clerk’s Office (first floor – Courthouse). No faxes or emails.

For more information, visit: https://revenue.nebraska.gov/files/doc/pad/info/Real_Property_Valuation_Protest_Info_Guide.pdf.

