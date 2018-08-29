Fremont’s newly implemented train monitoring system, which allows the public to check the presence of trains at several vital crossings, has been long in conception.
The idea was brought forward more than a year ago by Shelly Holzerland, the director of the city and county’s Public Service Answering Point 911 dispatch center. She coordinated the development of the system with the Texas A&M Transportation Institute. The project was designed specifically to meet Fremont’s needs by the Texas A&M team.
“It’s not a commercial product,” Holzerland told the Tribune. “It’s not like you can just buy it and they install it. (Texas A&M) had to kind of design it specifically for us.”
But the need for such a monitoring system goes back even further, Holzerland says. Knowing when the Burlington Northern Santa Fe trains are blocking western Fremont’s corridors, especially by the Washington Heights area, is crucial not only to members of the public trying to get across town, but to first responders, who may be halted by crossing trains while responding to time-sensitive emergencies.
“We often had rescue squads that couldn’t get across, and police officers responding to calls,” Holzerland said. “If (the train’s) moving fast, sometimes they wait. If it’s stopped, then they have to find a way around.”
The safety concerns have been long discussed in Fremont, and came up in 2008, when Fremonters approved the creation of a viaduct over west 23rd Street, which would take traffic over the railroad tracks without delays.
But that project has failed to move forward up to this point — largely due to rising costs and delays in completing environmental assessments.
In a 2016 Tribune report, City Council President Scott Schaller said the city had already spent $1.5 million on design planning and other phases. The bond issue, which passed in 2008, was for $2 million to $2.9 million — just a portion of an overall cost that was expected to be between $9 million and $11 million. Schaller told the Tribune in the 2016 story that the city anticipated then that the project’s costs had risen to $21 million and $30 million.
City Administrator Brian Newton told the Tribune on Tuesday that the project is still in state and federal environmental review and that it could be early to mid 2019 before the project gets a necessary environmental study. At that point, the city will hold a public meeting and collect public comments that are incorporated into the report.
When the final report is finished, the City Council will decide on whether the city will move forward with a final design or not, Newton said.
Still, the need to address delays for first responders remained, which is what prompted the train monitoring system.
“The viaduct thing continues whatever it’s doing,” Holzerland said. “But we recognized that there was a safety issue that maybe we could address a lot quicker.”
As Holzerland and city representatives began discussing how to best address the safety concerns, she did some research and discovered that the Texas A&M Transportation Institute had already implemented train monitoring technology at several Texas crossings. And so she reached out to Leonard Ruback at the program. It took them between five and six months to design the technology for Fremont. It was installed a few months ago, and Ruback spent some time monitoring it before it was fully operational.
“(Ruback) will be helping us and available to us until the end of November,” Holzerland said. “He did teach several of the guys at the Department of Utilities how to maintain it and how to add additional sites. He would be available for consultation but the city now owns it and will take care of it.”
The project was budgeted for around $130,000, “but we have not spent that much,” Holzerland added.
The train monitoring system, which went live on Aug. 14, is publicly available for use by first responders and average Fremonters alike. It’s accessible on a website, https://rr.fremontne.gov/railmonitor, and displays a map along with live status updates on four crossings: north Somers Avenue, west 23rd Street, west Linden Avenue and west Military Avenue.
“Ultimately, we hope to have an app that makes it easy to pop up for everyone,” Holzerland said.
The monitors are placed off of the railroads, so there was no need to work with the railroad companies to install them, Holzerland said.
The technology captures motion through a “low power Doppler radar” similar to the technology used in traffic speed trailers that show motorists their current speed as they drive by and in speed guns used by law enforcement, according to information provided by Holzerland from Texas A&M.
The presence of a train is captured through LED detection — also used by law enforcement for speed detection.
The technology can determine if the intersection is blocked, if the train is moving and what direction it’s moving in. It can also provide estimates for how fast the train is moving, when it will arrive at the intersection and how long it will be at the intersection at its current speed.
The four railroad crossings were chosen based on need — in that part of Fremont, a train delay forces drivers to take longer alternative routes, and there is a greater need for more advanced planning, Holzerland added.
But since the website’s launch, Holzerland has also heard that there could be demand for similar technology at the railroad crossings near Luther Road and Johnson Road, near Johnson Crossing Academic Center, Fremont Middle School and the power plant. Those could possibly support the same technology.
“Once we have the app developed and this is working well, those would probably be places we’d look at,” she said. “We don’t have a plan at the moment, but we certainly will look at other places.”
Other locations, like on M Street and Main Street, are more complicated because there are more train tracks with more trains going in multiple directions.
In the meantime, the system has gotten positive responses from law enforcement and other first responders, who Holzerland said often access the website on their own to help plan their routes.
“It’s been very helpful for all of them,” Holzerland said.