Nebraska Department of Transportation (DOT) officials displayed preliminary plans for the incoming Fremont Southeast Beltway project during an open house event at the Johnson Crossing Academic Center on Thursday.
The event was also aimed to collect public input on the project, which hopes to increase connectivity between U.S. Highway 77, U.S. Highway 275 and U.S. Highway 30, especially just south of the city. It’s expected to accommodate expected growth on the south side of town spurred on by the Costco project, and to help redirect truck traffic out of downtown Fremont, officials have said.
It is estimated to cost $43 million, with the city of Fremont responsible for $20 million and the state of Nebraska funding the rest. The proposed route will offer a 3.2 mile-long, four-lane divided expressway connecting Highway 77 at the Platte River Bridge to Highway 275. It will include new bridges over the BNSF Railway; the Union Pacific Railroad and Old Highway 275 just northwest of Schilke Fields; and over Highway 275 just northeast of Schilke Fields, where there will be a new interchange with Highway 77.
The beltway will provide local access at Broad Street, Yager Road, Downing Street, Old Highway 275 and Old Highway 8, according to preliminary plans. It will also include a traffic circle coming off the Platte River Bridge to help slow traffic down as it splits off between Broad Street and the new route to Highway 275.
“What this basically will do is hopefully get the trucks out of town—the heavy trucks will no longer be going down 77,” said Tim Weander, engineer for the DOT. “There’s still deliveries that have to go into town and so forth, so there’ll still be trucks coming in and out, but by and large, we’re hoping that the trucks will use the bypass or beltway around Fremont instead of going through 77.”
Construction is expected to begin in 2020 and could be open to traffic in fall of 2021. Weander doesn’t expect any major or prolonged road closures during construction, but said that there could be some short-term or night-time closures at Broad Street near the south edge of town, or near Highway 275 on the east side of the project.
The project was originally slated to begin around 2024, but after the city of Fremont offered to put up at least $20 million to help with the project, it was moved up, Weander said. The original idea for the project was conceived in 2006, but funding issues delayed its implementation.
The purpose of Thursday’s open house was to collect public input as the preliminary designs move to completion. The project will be looking to purchase additional right-of-way property rights, and any property owners impacted by the project will be contacted by a representative.
Public comment can still be submitted to Sarah Soula via mail to P.O. Box 94759; 1500 Highway 2, Lincoln, NE 68509-4759; phone at (402) 479-4871 or email at sarah.soula@nebraska.gov. For more information on the project, contact Tim Weander at (402) 595-2534 or tim.weander@nebraska.gov. More info is also available at www.dot.nebraska.gov/projects/future-projects/fremont-southeast-beltway/.
Mayor Scott Getzschman, who was at the event on Thursday, said that the project would have a significant economic impact and improve traffic safety for the community, adding that “the sooner we get started, the more impact it will make.”
When asked if he had any preliminary concerns with the project or if he had raised any concerns with the DOT, Getzschman said that the project had been “a great team effort” with a lot of collaboration with the state.
“They’ve met with the stakeholders, they’ve met with the city, we’ve been working on this for over a year, year and a half, and we’re excited,” he said.
Garry Clark, executive director of the Greater Fremont Development Council said that the project would relieve some stress of the main corridors. But he also added that some had shared concerns about whether the project would impact drainage in the area.
That was what brought Travis Sund to the event. He says that the area where he lives along Highway 8 has “plenty of drainage problems the way it is,” with water often flowing into his yard, and he hopes the project won’t exacerbate things.
“It could definitely hinder things if water comes our way rather than away from us,” he said.
He left a comment and spoke to officials about his concerns.
DOT Assistant Design Engineer Steve McCullough told the Tribune that while the project would not resolve existing drainage problems, it aims to “maintain the flow as it is.” They are creating a model that documents pre-existing flows versus the post-construction flows, he said. But he encouraged the public to share their current drainage experiences.
“We don’t always know the real micro levels of drainage, so we encourage the public to tell us any kind of drainage problems that they have,” McCullough said.
Other attendees displayed little hesitation in their opinions. When asked if he had any concerns about the Beltway, resident Dave Grimm was blunt.
“Not a damn one,” he said. “Get it built.”