The Fremont Business Improvement District (BID) Board approved a bid for the purchase of four bicycle racks that will be installed in downtown Fremont during its meeting on Tuesday.
The BID Board approved the purchase of four metal bicycle racks, shaped like bicycles, that will be built, powder coated and installed by local welding company Snowy River Ironworks at the cost of $2,000, or $500 per bicycle rack.
BID Board member Bill Parks introduced the bid from Snowy River Ironworks after also contacting Timme Welding and Supply and SkillsUSA about potentially completing the project.
The board ultimately approved the bid by Snowy River Ironworks while also voting to have the bicycle racks be powder coated in a green color that matches the color of benches currently located in the Downtown Business District.
“(Snowy River Ironworks) will do them whatever color you want,” Parks told the board. “I don’t know if you want them to stand out or blend in with the benches and garbage cans with that green color.”
Board President Glen Ellis voted against the motion to approve the bid with the stipulation to have the bicycle racks painted green, as he favored a more bright and noticeable color for the racks.
“I think they are a piece of artwork, so I think we want them to stand out,” Ellis said at the meeting.
He was joined in voting against the motion by Howard Krasne, a fellow board member who cited similar concerns.
The board also put forward potential locations for the four bicycle racks that would place three of the racks on sidewalks in front of Rosenbach Warrior Training, near Polymath Cyber Cafe and J’s Steakhouse, and Corner Bar on Main Street as well as one rack on the sidewalk in front of Milady Coffeehouse on Sixth Street.
“We walked through the streets the other day and those seemed to be the high traffic areas where those would be most needed, not that we couldn’t add more later, but if we are doing four those are good locations,” Ellis said.
The exact locations of the bicycle racks still will need approval from the Fremont City Council to be finalized.
Ellis also added that the board has agreed to place the bicycle racks parallel to the streets they are located, essentially lining up with light posts on Main and Sixth streets.
Parks estimated that Snowy River could have the bicycle racks completed and installed in three to four weeks, pending location approval from the city council.