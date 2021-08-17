BID discusses downtown speaker system, parking at 505 Building

Comstock said he would spend the next week researching different opportunities for the project, which Coday said was within BID’s budget.

With the parking situation for new residents of Lofts @ 505, Ryan Durant, owner and developer of the 505 Building, said he would add language in the lease to have them utilize the parking garage and parking lot west of the building behind Milady Coffeehouse.

“Know that we’re going to support you, and these residents are going to support you,” he said. “They’re going to use your businesses, and so that’s the whole thought about revitalizing Main Street, is getting bodies down here, making it feel different than maybe what it did five years ago.”

Durant said Lofts @ 505 would have 28 apartments and predicted around 30 new cars in the area.

“We’re still a long ways out and we just kicked it off,” he said. “I don’t expect folks to start moving in until probably July of next year, but I definitely wanted to come and talk to you guys.”

When asked by Main as to what the first floor of the building would be used for as Five-0-Five Brewing Company moved down the street, Durant said he was attempting to get an Omaha restaurant or another brewery to fill the space.