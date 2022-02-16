BID discusses funding for downtown building exterior improvements, Hispanic committee

The Downtown Business Improvement District Board discussed providing buildings with funding to make cosmetic improvements to their exteriors at its meeting Tuesday.

Planning for the future, Boardmember Vince O’Connor said BID has two priorities for projects: making plans for the next five years and for the next one-and-a-half until its renewal.

With the cosmetic project, O’Connor said a better impression can be given to the public of downtown.

“While a lot of people have done a lot of nice things to their building, there’s an awful lot that still has to be done, ... be it simple paint jobs or be it some of the plywood that’s been up for years,” he said.

MainStreet of Fremont Executive Director Shannon Mullen said the organization and City of Fremont are working with the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District on developing a new community development block grant (CDBG) for the project.

The project will also be assisted by the downtown subarea plan of the city’s comprehensive plan, currently being developed by Houseal Lavigne Associates.

“Once that’s complete, that’ll help us complete this process to get it done,” Mullen said. “It will be for 2023, so that will be something that will be available then.”

The CDBG funding for the overall project will have a maximum of $450,000, Mullen said.

“It would be for either façade improvement, or if there was a greenspace project, it would also fit within the parameters of that,” she said.

Additionally, Mullen said MainStreet has up to $750 per individual project for its members to make façade improvements.

Boardmember Jerry Johnson said the city would have trouble telling building owners to make improvements if it solely concerns the building’s appearance.

“It might look terrible and you could say, ‘You ought to paint that,’ and the guy can go, ‘No,’” he said. “So I mean, the only way right now we would have in addressing something like that is if it’s a safety issue.”

To avoid the issue, Chairman Tom Coday recommended taking a “nicer” approach by writing a letter to the owners.

“If we try not to muscle people into making the changes, we’ll have a much better reception to it,” he said. “And if we can provide some seed money for them to do that, I think that’ll help in case there’s a financial hardship.”

Boardmember Roxie Kracl said the BID could send out letters stating that the funding is available for the owners to make repairs if they so wish.

“I think we could do a friendly approach with a nice nudge,” she said.

O’Connor said he would come back to the board at its next meeting with more specifics on the project.

The BID also discussed the creation of a new committee focused on outreach to the Hispanic business community.

“We need to do a better job at communicating with the Hispanic community so that they know who we are, what we’re doing and why we’re doing what we’re doing, and to get input from what’s important to them,” Coday said.

“Because they’re paying the tax, and they should be part of the plan.”

Coday said he had asked Boardmember Berta Quintero to chair the three-person committee.

After confirming the committee did not have to consist of members of the BID board, Boardmember Howard Krasne recommended outside Hispanic business owners being appointed to the committee.

The BID also unanimously approved paying Mullen up to $547.50 per week to work with the board as executive director of MainStreet.

Coday said Amy Vermeline had left the joint position and that Mullen agreed to work as interim director and be paid by the hour for her time with the BID.

Although the approved cost is based on 25 hours worked a week at $20 per hour, Coday said the cost would likely be only around $200 or $250 a week due to Mullen’s schedule.

“We’re going to try to replace Shannon as soon as we can,” he said. “But in the meantime, she’ll keep track of just the hours she works on the BID, and we’ll pay her accordingly at $20 an hour.”

As the BID takes applications for the position, Coday said the plan is to change the position from part time to full time.

“As we grow in our promotion category for MainStreet and for BID, they’re going to need more hours than what we originally had planned on,” he said. “And so we’re going to source the money from outside the BID to turn it into a full-time position.”

During his update to the board, Projects Committee Chair and Boardmember Sam Heineman he had met with the city and consultants with Houseal on the downtown subarea plan.

“I thought it was great we were able to get on the front end of the discussion, so we look forward to continuing to work with the city and appreciate you guys taking the time out of your schedule to meet with us,” he said.

The BID’s next meeting will be at noon on March 15 at Nebraska Quilt Company at 330 N. Main St.

