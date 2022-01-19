BID's new committees plan for future of downtown Fremont at meeting

Two of the Downtown Business Improvement District Board’s new committees provided updates for future work at its meeting Tuesday.

At the BID’s first meeting since its renewal by the Fremont City Council last month, the board created the projects committee, focusing on future work, and the equalization committee, focusing on its tax levy.

Board member Sam Heineman of the projects committee said several projects had been evaluated and would be mentioned in the BID’s upcoming newsletter to ask for input.

One of the projects, Heineman said, would add free Wi-Fi service for the downtown area.

“So we’ve been in contact with Allo and Great Plains, and they’re both working on putting ideas or offers, proposals for it,” he said.

The other projects include snow removal on sidewalks, expansion of the Christmas lights, outdoor gathering spaces, beautification and financial assistance to current or future restaurants.

“We’ve heard that people would like more restaurants downtown, so we’ll try to look into ideas on how to do that or if that’s something we want to explore,” Heineman said.

Heineman said the committee is also looking at implementing a creative art district through the Nebraska Arts Council’s Creative District Program.

NAC Executive Director Suzanne Wise gave a presentation on the topic to the city council in November 2021, with the program providing an initial $10,000 in funding and a potential of up to $250,000 if approved.

The application requires three partnering organizations, which Heineman said could be done with the BID, MainStreet of Fremont and Fremont Area Art Association.

“I do think the creative district makes a lot of sense downtown, and so we should probably try to be a participant in the application process,” he said.

Heineman said the application requires creating a strategic plan for downtown, something that Oscar Duran of Black Sailboat expressed interest at helping with.

Finally, Heineman said the BID’s speaker system project had requests for proposal sent out, with the due date for bids set for Jan. 27.

Heineman said the committee was exploring funding sources, including a KENO Grant, a grant from the Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau and private donations.

“They think the project’s going to cost $70,000, so we’re trying to raise at least half of it outside of the BID to really try to create some value,” he said.

Heineman said he would continue to receive feedback from downtown business owners through email before holding public meetings. Any selected projects would be brought to the BID and city council for approval.

Moving forward, Chairman Tom Coday said it would be a good idea to keep open communication with businesses.

“I hope as we continue to move forward, then we create a better dialogue with everybody within the district,” Board member Howard Krasne said. “Because they’ll take the initiative to get involved or at least informed as to what’s going on with the organization.”

Board member Daniel Cech spoke on the equalization committee, which is evaluating whether or not the tax levy paid by downtown businesses is fair for all downtown businesses.

During the renewal process of the BID, Cech expressed concern that businesses on the fringes of the BID’s area weren’t receiving the benefits of its projects.

Now a member of the board, Cech said he met with fellow committee member Heineman and looked at the prospect of raising and lowering taxes for certain areas based on projects on a case-by-case basis.

“Do we drop everybody outside of Main Street by 10% because they’re not receiving the full effect of it?” he said. “... And if we do a project on Park Street, do we raise Park Street a little bit because they’re the one getting the benefit?”

With projects that affect the entirety of downtown, including an addition of public internet access, Cech said the tax could remain the same.

But Cech said he wanted the BID to take different projects that would affect different streets within its district.

“So it’s not just, ‘Well, we’re doing a project here and we’re going to change it because it’s only affecting this area,’” he said. “It’s going to be as we get projects for different spots, different areas.”

Krasne expressed uncertainty at staggering the rates, as the BID is approved for a set amount, and said equalization was already ongoing as property values change.

Board member Vince O’Connor said the district’s boundaries should also be considered and potentially changed, which Coday said would require the board to work with the city on zoning.

The board also discussed paying the city for hanging flags, banners and Christmas decorations.

Although the BID has paid to have the flags put on display, Coday said it has never paid for the Christmas decorations in the past.

Interim City Administrator Jody Sanders said the city would not charge the BID for its two-year portion for the decorations’ installation.

“But as you’re building your budget going into the next round of the BID, we would like to work with you on what that price might be so that you have an idea of where you’re at,” she said.

With the BID contributing, Krasne said the deal would need to be “give and take.”

“I think it’s good for the community as well as the district, and consequently for that reason, I think the city should contribute their share of it,” he said.

In other news, the board unanimously approved spending up to $1,320 for the maintenance of parking lot green spaces and paying $2,000, or 50% of MainStreet’s office rent.

The BID board’s next meeting will start at noon Feb. 15 at Nebraska Quilt Company at 330 N. Main St.

