Board approves Hormel Park cleanup plan

“I would have to do some outreach to see if I can gather volunteers at all. Once I get a better idea of what sort of workforce I have, then I will be able to give a start date. I will definitely keep you informed on my progress.”

Mitchell must follow the state’s restriction of no more than 10 people in a gathering and make sure volunteers stay 6 feet apart.

He told the Tribune that he feels people’s willingness to come out for community events will not be as strong now, but he’s going to see if he can get a group together.

“I’m still putting effort into making it all happen, but now it just might be a little more difficult to get enough volunteers to complete the scope of work,” he said.

Park board members discussed Mitchell’s request Tuesday night.

In his request to the park board, Mitchell had said he planned to lead volunteers to make minimal, but necessary cutbacks to widen trails and to rake and tamp areas to help increase their durability.

“With the parts of the trail that have been washed away along the river, I will assess and mark small reroutes over more durable ground and ensure that the trail is built with proper grade and drainage to promote trail longevity,” he said.