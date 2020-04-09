Board approves Hormel Park cleanup plan

A young Fremont man is happy that his park cleanup plan was approved.
But in light of COVID-19, Rowan Mitchell is looking to see what volunteers he can get for the project.
On Tuesday, members of the Fremont Parks and Recreation advisory board approved an amendment of Mitchell’s request to do some cleanup work in Hormel Park.
The project is part of Mitchell’s contract with AmeriCorps, which lasts until the end of June. He is also project and volunteer coordinator for Rebuilding Together, Platte Valley East.
In his request, Mitchell said he and a group of volunteers previously cleaned up some debris in Hormel Park.
But Mitchell has been planning a major project in which he would organize volunteers for more extensive cleanup.
Mitchell submitted his request which the park board was set to review in March, but a meeting didn’t take place due to lack of a quorum.
He was pleased to learn Wednesday that the board OK’d his request.
“I’m very excited to hear the board has approved the project,” Mitchell said in an email to the city. “But given our current circumstances, I may have to do a little reassessing. Most of my volunteer force were students from the high school and university, and they are no longer available.
“I would have to do some outreach to see if I can gather volunteers at all. Once I get a better idea of what sort of workforce I have, then I will be able to give a start date. I will definitely keep you informed on my progress.”
Mitchell must follow the state’s restriction of no more than 10 people in a gathering and make sure volunteers stay 6 feet apart.
He told the Tribune that he feels people’s willingness to come out for community events will not be as strong now, but he’s going to see if he can get a group together.
“I’m still putting effort into making it all happen, but now it just might be a little more difficult to get enough volunteers to complete the scope of work,” he said.
Park board members discussed Mitchell’s request Tuesday night.
In his request to the park board, Mitchell had said he planned to lead volunteers to make minimal, but necessary cutbacks to widen trails and to rake and tamp areas to help increase their durability.
“With the parts of the trail that have been washed away along the river, I will assess and mark small reroutes over more durable ground and ensure that the trail is built with proper grade and drainage to promote trail longevity,” he said.
Mitchell also said he planned to use a small group of skilled volunteers for larger tree removal. Mitchell said he spoke with people who might donate gas-powered chainsaws for the project.
However, Mitchell thought the city’s saws would be ideal and sought their use, adding that he had all the personal protective equipment needed for the project.
Kim Koski, director of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department, said she spoke to park superintendents about the request.
“They’re completely fine with removing trash and clearing the trails with loppers and rakes and brush cutters, but as far as volunteers using chain saws and using city chain saws—they’re not in favor of that,” Koski said.
So the city will do that work when it has more manpower and time.
Park superintendents are in favor of Mitchell and volunteers clearing logs by hand, where possible.
Koski recommended that a board member make a motion to allow Mitchell’s request with the park superintendents’ stipulations.
The board approved the proposal, amending it to not include the chain saws.
In his Hormel Park Trail Maintenance Proposal, Mitchell provided project background.
He said the park has served as one of the few natural areas in Fremont where community members could escape the hustle of the city and spend time in nature.
Mitchell pointed out flood-caused problems.
“With the flooding of the Platte River in March 2019, the park and trails were in some of the hardest hit areas,” Mitchell said. “Trash and debris from fields and homes have been washed into the wooded areas, trees have been uprooted and fallen over the path in many areas, and sections of trail that follow the riverbank have been washed away completely.”
Mitchell has experience in trail building and said he has worked directly with park and forestry services in reviving old trails, planning and building new ones and maintaining existing trails in state parks across Maryland, California, Washington, Wyoming and even subsections of Zion National Park in Utah.
His experience has included:
- Dispersing fallen trees to open blocked sections of trails.
- Removing hazardous snagged trees and branches that could fall and create more blockages and possible injury to hikers.
- Clearing overgrown sides of trail to reduce risk of ticks latching to clothes, reducing potential fire fuels.
- Re-routing small sections of trail that have washed away to a more sustainable path.
Mitchell said he and volunteers from the National Lutheran Youth Gathering already removed multiple refrigerators, piles of car tires, lawn furniture, mattresses and other items from Hormel Park after the flood.
But the trash was pulled only from the area closest to a parking lot and old camping space.
Mitchell said in his proposal that planned he planned to have volunteers go deeper into all of the trails.
“Removing overgrown brush greatly reduces the risk of fires spreading and climbing up into the canopy by taking away the fires fuel sources,” Mitchell said in his request. “Doing so also encourages healthier growth of older trees and plants, as well as reduces the risk of picking up ticks while hiking in the summer.”
Mitchell said there are a couple areas of the trail where trees have fallen and blocked the trail.
Or some places where trees have fallen and been caught up in other trees around them.
“Those are still kind of at risk of falling and blowing out of the trees and potentially falling on somebody or causing more damage to the trail,” he said.
The risk depends on how a tree fell and what other trees it’s leaning on.
“As long as people are kind of aware of where they’re walking, it’s not a huge risk, but it’s still definitely something you want to remove if at all possible,” he said.
Mitchell said volunteers need not only be high school or college students.
He said anyone who’d like to volunteer for the project may contact him via email at americorps@rebuildingtogetherpve.org/ .
