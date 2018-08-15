The Dodge County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved the creation of an interlocal agreement between the county, Logan View Public Schools and North Bend Central Public Schools to create a school resource officer (SRO) who would serve those districts.
Under the agreement, the county will employ a full-time police officer who would split half of their time at each school district. It’s the first time these school districts will have an SRO.
An SRO helps to maintain a “safe, healthy and productive learning environment, emphasizing the use of restorative approaches to address negative behavior, while acting as a positive role model for students by working in a cooperative, proactive, problem-solving manner,” the agreement reads.
While the agreement was approved on Wednesday, an SRO, Deputy Jesse Sladky of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, has been in place since last Monday, according to Dodge County Sheriff Steve Hespen.
“He had a minor in education, he’s done some student teaching, so he’s kind of into education and likes kids, so we thought it was a good fit for him to take on this role,” Hespen said. “They’re not there to police the school. They’re there to bond with the kids and be a mentor.”
The new position will be funded by both school districts. Hespen said the SRO’s schedule is flexible, so he can adjust his hours to work around certain after-school events that the schools may feel his presence is important.
In other news from Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting:
- The board tabled a vote on an agreement with the Dodge County Historical Society to maintain the May Museum. According to Supervisor Rob George, the county’s audit report has, in the past, “nicked” the county for not having an agreement in place with regard to the May Museum. But County Clerk Fred Mytty suggested that the county hold off to revise the agreement.
In particular, Mytty said that the language should make explicit that the Historical Society cannot use county money for items that statutes don’t allow — such as alcohol.
“That’s what our auditors have asked — is that we should define what they can use our money for,” Mytty said.
Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass was not present at the meeting to advise the board, and so the board decided to table the issue.
- The board went into closed session to discuss general assistance claims for the month of July 2018. No action was taken as a result of the closed session.