Board learns about coronavirus effects on Fremont parks

On Wednesday afternoon, an older man and a little boy sat in the sunshine at Buckridge Park in Fremont.
But the little boy wasn’t climbing on the park’s playground equipment. He wasn’t swinging on one of the swings.
That’s because yellow caution tape is strung around all the playground equipment and signs posted in English and Spanish, which read: “All playground equipment is closed 24 hours per day/7 days a week until further notice. Unauthorized entry or use is considered trespass.”
During the Fremont Parks and Recreation Board meeting on Tuesday, members learned about the effects COVID-19 is having on local parks.
Kim Koski, parks department director, said city crews with help from Nate Schwanke, recreation superintendent, taped off all the playground equipment at local parks and posted the signs on Tuesday, April 7.
The signs also say surfaces on the playground equipment have not been sanitized and people who violate the directive do so at their own risk.
“We have closed them off to the public, starting today,” Koski said.
At the same time, the parks and recreation department continues to take registrations for summer programs.
“But once again, everything’s on hold until at least May 11 with the Directed Health Measures from Governor Ricketts,” Koski said.
The John C. Fremont Days Splash Pad and Johnson Park playground projects are on hold as well, Koski said.
Dostal Construction Company, Inc., which has the contracts for both projects, may shut down for two to three weeks, she said.
Construction on the splash pad isn’t supposed to start construction until May 10.
“So we’re hoping that will still be an effective start date,” Koski said.
The new splash pad will have features including jet streams and a main center feature called a water jewel.
Koski told the board during its February meeting that the city has had a good history with Dostal Construction, which previously installed splash pads at Van Anda and Ruwe parks and the shelter at Ronin Park.
Work on the Johnson Park playground was set to start in mid-April.
Designed for youngsters ages 2 to 12, the playground will be inclusive — meaning children of all abilities will be able to use it.
It will include features that children in wheelchairs will be able to access. The brightly colored equipment will include slides, covered areas, bridges and ramps.
Work continues on the Fremont City Auditorium renovation project.
“Drywall was going up the last time I was there,” Koski said. “Rooms are starting to look like rooms and it’s actually coming back together nicely. We’re still on target for a completion date of September of 2020 so things are going well over there.”
The $2.7 million project includes:
- New ADA accessible main floor restrooms.
- An updated community room on the building’s west side.
- New east side meeting room.
- A new roof.
- An updated and more cater-friendly kitchen.
- Fire sprinkler installation.
- New storm windows, plumbing, heating and air conditioning systems, lights and a control panel, which can help the historic building be more energy efficient.
Plans for the Fremont Friendship Center awning project are progressing. The awning will replicate the one at the adjoining Christensen Field multipurpose building, except it will be smaller. The friendship center’s awning will help keep the entrance free of snow and ice.
Also continuing are plans to replace the sidewalk at the center.
“It (the sidewalk) is in need of work,” Koski said. “There are trip hazards. It’s unlevel.”
Water pools and then freezes on the sidewalk, thus the need for replacement.
“Going along with that, we’re going to do a radiant heat project where there’s tubing underneath the sidewalk and when there’s snow or ice it fills with water and antifreeze and it doesn’t allow any water, ice or snow to pool on the sidewalk so that’s going to be a great project,” Koski said.
Dan Moran, park board chairman, said the next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 5 and assumes the meeting will take place via Zoom video-conferencing.
At Buckridge Park on Wednesday, the man and young boy sat at a picnic table—with their backs resting against the table—for a little while before leaving.
There would be no play at the park that day.
