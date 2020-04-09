Board learns about coronavirus effects on Fremont parks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On Wednesday afternoon, an older man and a little boy sat in the sunshine at Buckridge Park in Fremont.

But the little boy wasn’t climbing on the park’s playground equipment. He wasn’t swinging on one of the swings.

That’s because yellow caution tape is strung around all the playground equipment and signs posted in English and Spanish, which read: “All playground equipment is closed 24 hours per day/7 days a week until further notice. Unauthorized entry or use is considered trespass.”

During the Fremont Parks and Recreation Board meeting on Tuesday, members learned about the effects COVID-19 is having on local parks.

Kim Koski, parks department director, said city crews with help from Nate Schwanke, recreation superintendent, taped off all the playground equipment at local parks and posted the signs on Tuesday, April 7.

The signs also say surfaces on the playground equipment have not been sanitized and people who violate the directive do so at their own risk.

“We have closed them off to the public, starting today,” Koski said.

At the same time, the parks and recreation department continues to take registrations for summer programs.