Bob Brown, 66, has always loved sports.
For 38 years, he worked at Lou’s Sporting Goods. He played for years in a men’s slow pitch softball league. And when he was physically unable to keep playing, he moved to the administrative side, eventually becoming president of the Nebraska Amateur Softball Association and being inducted into the Association’s Hall of Fame.
That experience would ultimately lay the groundwork for a nearly three-decade run on the Fremont Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
“I’ve always wanted to be involved in athletic type things, so I think that’s another thing that got me involved in the Parks board because we were involved in some athletic programs,” he said.
Brown announced his retirement from the board in November, closing out an impressive run in public service that spanned five Parks and Recreation administrators and a swathe of other board members.
“Bob is a legend — Almost 28 years on the Park Board, and he is a man of reason, level-headed, and he’s very well known throughout the community,” said Parks and Recreation Manager Kim Koski. “He’s just very well known and very well respected and it was completely an honor to work with him.”
It was nearly 28 years ago when Brown was approached about filling a vacant spot on the board, which offers input into parks-related projects and determines operations in the city’s park system.
Through his work in the community, Brown was involved in several projects and initiatives that have left a legacy.
Brown recalls one such initiative occurring not long after he began in 1991. At the time, the Parks Board had been dealing with tight budgets that had made it harder to get some improvement projects off the ground.
“The biggest problem with any park board is budget,” Brown said. “The things that are probably high priority is usually fire department, police department, things with safety issues and stuff like that. So the parks department was kind of down the pecking order.”
Separately, Brown was approached by John Wachter, who was looking to bring the lotto-like game Keno to Fremont. The offer was enticing to Brown — some of the money from Keno would go to the city to be used at least in part on parks projects.
“He got me interested in getting it going. We ended up getting it on a ballot, a special ballot, and it passed,” Brown said.
The funding is still helpful today, Brown said, but it proved especially beneficial early on, as it funded a new fire truck as well as renovations to the Memorial football field here in town, Brown recalls. He remembers being particularly proud of the football field when it was completed.
“It was all natural grass, it was probably one of the finest field grass stadiums in the state,” Brown said.
Brown also fondly remembers helping area PTAs with funding for new playground equipment. And he remembers one of the projects he’s most proud of: The Fremont Splash Station.
Brown remembers that when the pool and slide complex came up for a vote as a bond issue in 2006, some people were hesitant about supporting it as opposed to a pool “with no bells or whistles on it.” But he believes that the Splash Station has been a positive contribution to the community, and has higher attendance numbers than a normal pool would have had.
“All the towns around us Fremont’s size were putting in big Splash-type pools in, so you knew that was the way to go,” Brown said.
Brown loved serving on the board, largely because of the people he got to serve with. He says that all five park managers were great partners, as were the staff members and board members who helped bring projects to fruition.
“Really the people we’ve had on the board have been really conscientious and we’ve worked well together and everything, and I think that’s probably why I was on the board for as long as I was,” he said. “Because the people that come and go, we all got along real well and we all kind of had the same goal of trying to improve things in the parks department … and looking for programs that we could put in that people would be interested in”
Brown says that if it wasn’t for some recent physical ailments, he’d still be serving on the Parks Board. He would have liked to see one of the Parks Department’s most recent project of renovating the City Auditorium. But he’s proud of his contributions.
“I’ve lived in the community all my life,” he said. “I think you want to keep up a little bit with the times and be able to generate activities for the city and things like that for people and keep the parks up.”