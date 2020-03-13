Bolz discusses congressional campaign, healthcare and agriculture policies

Nebraska State Sen. Kate Bolz made a pit stop in Fremont Friday as she continued her tour through southeast Nebraska to discuss her campaign against incumbent Jeff Fortenberry for the 1st Congressional District.
Bolz’s plans in Fremont were interrupted due to the recent spread of COVID-19 within the state. She planned on holding a meet-and-greet with constituents on Thursday, but that was canceled along with a Friday meeting with health professionals from Three Rivers Public Health Department.
“We will step back from that meeting to let them do their job,” she said. “We will circle back to meet with those folks in the future.”
Bolz said she planned to meet with the Fremont Chamber of Commerce and emergency management officials regarding flood preparedness and the spread of coronavirus later Friday.
“We didn’t know that coronavirus was going to be an issue when we started this trip, but we’ve always touched base with emergency management folks to understand last year’s flooding so we can understand what people need if this were to ever happen again,” she said.
Bolz, a Palmyra native who grew up on her family’s farm, said her hometown upbringing has translated into the policy platforms.
“My upbringing has informed my approach to public service,” she said. “It’s important to be apart of a community.”
Bolz centered her campaign around three key pillars: She plans to prioritize healthcare reform, respond to emergencies and environmental needs and support a strong economy for all parts of the state, specifically within the agricultural sector.
“I would say that healthcare is a top priority and it’s a top priority for our voters,” she said. “It’s one of the issues that we hear the most about and I would say it’s one of the things that has the greatest contrast with congressman Fortenberry.”
Bolz said she supports providing access to healthcare for everyone. This includes addressing the cost of prescription drugs and protecting critical-access hospitals.
“Healthcare affordability and quality are priorities for this campaign and they’re priorities for the district,” she said.
In January, Bolz introduced a bill (LB949) that would cap the out-of-pocket expense for a 30-day supply of insulin at $100 for any individual or group sickness and accident insurance policy.
She also introduced a bill that was placed on select file on March 9 that would allow individuals from mental illness to create advanced directives.
“Prescription drug costs are something I’ve worked on throughout my career in the legislature,” she said. “Drug costs are through the roof, and it impacts both people’s health and their ability to manage their bills and take care of themselves.”
Bolz specifically mentioned Fortenberry’s opposition towards a December house resolution that passed the House. The resolution, entitled the “Lower Drug Costs Now Act,” would cap out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for Medicare enrollees.
She said the resolution would allow for negotiation with pharmaceutical companies and would have allowed national health institutes to participate in the development of prescription drugs in a specific, targeted way.
“I support all of those provisions and congressman Fortenberry has voted against it,” she said. “I think we need to take specific, concrete and quick action to turn things around for individuals who need life-saving medication and that‘s something we’ll work on as a member of Congress.”
Given her upbringing, Bolz said agriculture is both personal and a key aspect of her campaign.
From a congressional perspective, she plans to prioritize turning around current agricultural trade policies.
“I don’t agree with the punitive approach of this administration, specifically with China,” she said. “I think that it’s eroding the existing agricultural markets that have honestly been built up by farmers and ranchers over decades.”
She added that it was important for the country to better establish its position in the global economy, which can be made possible by supporting workers in developing skills to compete in a “skills-and-information-based economy.”
“That includes things like state-national funding for apprenticeship programs, expanding scholarship programs, making sure we have policies that can help pay off their students’ loans, especially if they’re in the public sector,” Bolz said.
Fortenberry has held the state’s 1st congressional seat since 2005. During that time, Bolz said she has heard the discussion surrounding the partisan divide only grow louder in recent years.
“I’ve also been in public service for almost a decade and one of the most common themes I’ve heard throughout my career, but more loudly now, is the frustration with the partisan divide in Washington D.C. and a call for common ground and common sense,” she said.
Bolz added that her experience in the Unicameral, the country’s only legislative body that consists of only one house, gives her a unique perspective.
“As someone who has served in the Nebraska Unicameral, that’s part of the way we do business, we’re unique in the nation as a non-partisan, one house party and I certainly bring those perspectives and strengths to this congressional race,” she said.
Throughout her campaign, Bolz said she’s heard from a number of different constituents regarding her policies, specifically in healthcare. Bolz said cancer survivors and those living with diabetes have been grateful that she was stepping forward to confront these issues.
“We have gotten very personal and compelling stories from individuals who really care about whether or not they can afford their insurance and what it means to be able to pay for their prescription drugs,” she said.
Additionally, Bolz said she’s heard a desire from people to focus first and foremost on the district she hopes to represent.
“I think that sometimes Washington D.C. seems very far away from southeast Nebraska and people want to know that their voice will be heard and their looked-at officials will listen and that’s what I’m here in Fremont to do,”she said.