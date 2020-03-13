Bolz discusses congressional campaign, healthcare and agriculture policies

Bolz centered her campaign around three key pillars: She plans to prioritize healthcare reform, respond to emergencies and environmental needs and support a strong economy for all parts of the state, specifically within the agricultural sector.

“I would say that healthcare is a top priority and it’s a top priority for our voters,” she said. “It’s one of the issues that we hear the most about and I would say it’s one of the things that has the greatest contrast with congressman Fortenberry.”

Bolz said she supports providing access to healthcare for everyone. This includes addressing the cost of prescription drugs and protecting critical-access hospitals.

“Healthcare affordability and quality are priorities for this campaign and they’re priorities for the district,” she said.

In January, Bolz introduced a bill (LB949) that would cap the out-of-pocket expense for a 30-day supply of insulin at $100 for any individual or group sickness and accident insurance policy.

She also introduced a bill that was placed on select file on March 9 that would allow individuals from mental illness to create advanced directives.