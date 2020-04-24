Breaking down District 4 County Board candidates

Three candidates will go against one another for the District 4 seat of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors this May.
Current Supervisor David Saalfeld will run for reelection against Terry Synovec and Patrick Tawney for this year’s primary on May 12.
District 4 is comprised of the city of North Bend and the townships of Pleasant Valley, Ridgeley, Union, Cotterell, Maple, Platte West, Platte East and Elkhorn. It is composed of 5,101 people, making it the lowest-populated district and one of two to be outside the city of Fremont.
Saalfeld, a retired teacher, works on his farm, as well as on construction and substitute teaching jobs. He has also served on the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District Board of Directors for 25 years and has been involved in the Nebraska Farm Bureau.
Saalfeld will complete his first term on the board in December after running in 2016.
Synovec is no stranger to the District 4 seat, having previously been elected in 2012 before losing in 2016 to Saalfeld. During his time on the board, Saafeld said he’s supported the county’s Motorola tower project, as well as various repairs to roads, dikes and levees damaged during the floods last year.
“Obviously, with weather conditions, hopefully we can get these things accomplished within a timely manner,” Saalfeld said. “It’s going to take some time, but hopefully it’ll be completed and hopefully the people in the urban areas and the rural areas can be satisfied with the way it goes, but everyone has to be patient.”
Saalfeld also said he’s supported the planning for the joint law enforcement center between the county and the city of Fremont, as well as a bypass on Highway 30 near North Bend.
“I know in my hometown of North Bend, safety is a priority for schools, and I’ve had the privilege of working with our superintendent of schools here, Dan Endorf, in trying to address these issues before anything’s completed with the bypass,” he said. “So those are things that I’ll try to address here in the near future.”
With a flood and pandemic, Saalfeld said he’s enjoyed meeting with people and hearing from the people in his district.
“I want to continue learning from my colleagues, the other supervisors, as far as what it is that they have in mind and try to address the concerns of our townships more than anything and try to get things handled in a proper way,” he said. “I enjoy doing that, and I think it’s a rewarding experience, to say the least.”
Saalfeld said he will continue to be available to his constituents but will try to visit as many townships in the district as he can.
“I’ve only met with half the townships because of all the things that have been taking place over the last four years, but my goal is to sit down at least once during the year, visit once or twice during the year and meet with different townships,” he said. “And from what I hear, everybody’s been great to work with.”
Having spent 10 years in California to work for his father’s insurance business, Synovec returned to his hometown of Fremont to run 30 Bowl, a bowling center which he has owned since 2001.
Synovec said he decided to run again because he felt the board needed more direction, as he feels there are some issues that aren’t being dealt with efficiently.
“Several members of the board definitely want me on again, and I know many people in the courthouse would love to have me back,” he said. “But it’s really my constituents. They go, ‘You did such a good job when you were on last time. We want you back on.’”
Synovec also said he’s had experience serving on several of the board’s committees, including the Road and Bridges, Finance, Security and Technology committees.
“The main issue that I would be looking toward is trying to clean up more from our flood from last year around here,” he said. “I know funding and getting all the [Federal Emergency Management Agency] stuff taken care of is tough, but we really need to fix our roads.”
Synovec said he supported several projects the board has been working on, including the Highway 30 bypass and the building of a joint law enforcement center with the city of Fremont.
“Sending all of our prisoners to Saunders County doesn’t make sense,” he said. “I think between us and the police and local associations, we can do a better job of that.”
As he has done in the past, Synovec said he will continue to get out and talk with his constituents as much as he can.
“I’m easily reachable, so I’ll listen and do the best I can to help them with their concerns and move forward with what they’re hoping to get done,” he said.
This is the first election for Tawney, who is a captain in the Fremont Fire Department, as well as a paramedic. Having been spent 28 years on the job, he said he’s talked with his wife for a couple of years about running.
“There’s a lot of things going on I Dodge County, with the chicken plant up and running, the overall of WholeStone Farms and the sale of Hormel,” Tawney said. “It’s just been something that I’ve been interested in for quite a while, and I thought now’s a good time as any to put my name into the race.”
Having spent his entire adult life in Dodge County and making connections with the board, Tawney said he feels like the fire department has helped him with decision-making to be a perfect candidate.
“I just feel like I have a pretty good connection with what the people of Dodge County want and need,” he said. “I think in our district, the people really want to have their voices heard, and I feel like I’m a good candidate for that.”
Tawney said he wants to address issues with traffic as road projects get underway. He also said he supports the joint law enforcement center, as he said the current facility is outdated.
“It’s a tremendous expense to the taxpayers of Dodge County to transport those prisoners to Saunders County, and hopefully over the next course of four years, we can eliminate some of that cost and do what’s best for the county,” Tawney said.
With only two districts outside of Fremont’s borders, Tawney said he aims to be easily available to talk with his constituents to make sure they have a voice.
“I’ll listen to anybody in my district or anybody in the county as far as that goes,” he said. “If there’s any concerns, I certainly don’t have any problems about bringing those up and making sure to stay in contact with those people to let them know the outcome.”
