Breaking down District 4 County Board candidates

Saalfeld also said he’s supported the planning for the joint law enforcement center between the county and the city of Fremont, as well as a bypass on Highway 30 near North Bend.

“I know in my hometown of North Bend, safety is a priority for schools, and I’ve had the privilege of working with our superintendent of schools here, Dan Endorf, in trying to address these issues before anything’s completed with the bypass,” he said. “So those are things that I’ll try to address here in the near future.”

With a flood and pandemic, Saalfeld said he’s enjoyed meeting with people and hearing from the people in his district.

“I want to continue learning from my colleagues, the other supervisors, as far as what it is that they have in mind and try to address the concerns of our townships more than anything and try to get things handled in a proper way,” he said. “I enjoy doing that, and I think it’s a rewarding experience, to say the least.”

Saalfeld said he will continue to be available to his constituents but will try to visit as many townships in the district as he can.