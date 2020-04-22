Breaking down Fremont's mayoral race

“He played the trumpet and I played the drums and we would go around to John C. Fremont Days and the senior center and play a duet,” Spellerberg said in a one-on-one interview with the Tribune. “My roots here are so deep and I can’t imagine living anywhere else.”

Spellerberg attended school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham before eventually returning to Fremont to run his father’s business, Moostash Joe Tours.

“That’s been a journey and it has given me a new perspective,” he said. “I couldn’t imagine raising my family anywhere else. This is my home and that’s how I want to represent the people of Fremont.”

Spellerberg said Fremont has plenty of positives to showcase and it is his job as mayor to reflect the city in the best light possible.

“I want us to continue to grow and want to also be able to listen and work with anyone,” he said.

As a small-business owner, Spellerberg said he is comfortable making clear, direct decisions. However, he said his role is to serve as a servant for the city and that means being able to take a step back and listen to every side of an argument.