Breaking down Fremont's mayoral race

For the first time in a decade, Fremont will see a new mayor regardless of the May 12 primary vote.
Four mayoral candidates are vying for the open position held by current Fremont mayor Scott Getzschman: Jim Bloom, Glen Ellis, Isaac Paden, Joey Spellerberg.
Getzschman announced that he would not run for election in December after holding the seat since 2010.
Ellis, a City Council member since 2018 and owner of Milady Coffeehouse and the nonprofit Fremont Creative Collective, announced his candidacy for the position in early January.
In a one-on-one interview with the Tribune, Ellis said his campaign efforts have shifted dramatically since the COVID-19 outbreak. He said the pandemic has forced him to reinvent his campaign.
“[COVID-19] has put a damper on getting out in front of people,” he said. “We have to do more social media stuff, post billboards and go out with mailers.”
He said the ability to pivot is a sign of a good entrepreneur, adding that many of those qualities coincide with a strong mayoral campaign.
“You have to continue to reinvent and market yourself so voters can feel comfortable about the vote,” he said.
One issue Ellis hopes to address immediately as mayor is efficiency in City Council meetings. An ordinance was recently introduced by councilmembers Mark Jensen and Linda McClain looking to limit the amount of input of each councilmember for each agenda item to five minutes.
“I’ve done a lot of research on this. I’ve talked with a lot of mayors and councilmen from other cities. This is not the correct way to address this problem,” Ellis said. “This needs to be addressed earlier on in the process.”
Rather than limiting the amount of time each councilmember has to speak on each agenda item, Ellis said he would introduce four separate mayoral committees made up of four council members, staff and possibly Fremont citizens.
In a Facebook post, Ellis said he would separate the committees into public works, finance and administration, public safety and public facilities. Before issues are brought up to City Council, Ellis said they would first run through the appropriate committee.
Ellis said enacting these committees would help create a leaner City Council agenda.
“It’s not a magic button that will solve all problems,” he said. “However, putting those committees into place would shorten the meetings.”
Ellis added that infrastructure was another important issue he hopes to address as mayor.
In a Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce mayoral roundtable on Tuesday, Ellis said the city is at a junction where it needs to use surplus funds on maintenance and infrastructure.
Those funds should go toward renovations and upgrades to the police and fire departments, rather than new buildings such as a terminal for the Fremont Municipal Airport.
“Maintenance is probably the best dollars we can be spending,” he said in the meeting.
The airport is currently moving forward with a project to upgrade its tarmac and build a new terminal. The majority of the tarmac project is covered through Federal Aviation Administration dollars, but the terminal would be left to the City to cover.
City Council approved a conceptual design for the project during a February meeting, with Ellis being the lone dissenting vote.
“For Fremont to spend $2.3 million on the terminal is the wrong thing to do,” Ellis said.
Ellis also looks to diversify Fremont’s workforce by focusing on its small businesses.
“As a small-town mayor, I’ll favor bringing in 100 small companies with 10 employees rather than one large company with 1,000 employees,” he said. “We need to be smart in regard to diversifying our workforce.”
In the end, Ellis said incremental improvements will go a long way in helping Fremont progress.
“Growth needs to be done incrementally and we need to do it in a smart way,” he said.
Spellerberg said his roots in Fremont are deep. His father, Joe Spellerberg, was an entrepreneur and radio host in Fremont for 50 years. He even started his own Polka band under the name Moostash Joe.
“He played the trumpet and I played the drums and we would go around to John C. Fremont Days and the senior center and play a duet,” Spellerberg said in a one-on-one interview with the Tribune. “My roots here are so deep and I can’t imagine living anywhere else.”
Spellerberg attended school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham before eventually returning to Fremont to run his father’s business, Moostash Joe Tours.
“That’s been a journey and it has given me a new perspective,” he said. “I couldn’t imagine raising my family anywhere else. This is my home and that’s how I want to represent the people of Fremont.”
Spellerberg said Fremont has plenty of positives to showcase and it is his job as mayor to reflect the city in the best light possible.
“I want us to continue to grow and want to also be able to listen and work with anyone,” he said.
As a small-business owner, Spellerberg said he is comfortable making clear, direct decisions. However, he said his role is to serve as a servant for the city and that means being able to take a step back and listen to every side of an argument.
“This isn’t about me, it’s about all those other folks,” he said. “We saw that in the flood and we saw that in this pandemic and that’s what makes me so proud. I’m proud to represent people who care more about their neighbors than themselves.”
When discussing the length of Fremont’s City Council meetings, Spellerberg was quick to applaud the efforts of Jensen and McClain in introducing their ordinance.
“The intention of councilmembers Jensen and McClain is good,” he said. “The people of Fremont have addressed that this is a concern.”
Spellerberg added that the ordinance may not be the solution to the time issues, but it will start a much-needed dialogue. He added that councilmembers could potentially look at condensing the consent agenda or addressing budget-related items in advance.
“There’s a lot we can do to prepare,” he said. “This is intended to give everyone an opportunity and will condense meetings to serve people better.”
When discussing infrastructure, Spellerberg said renovation projects to the airport, as well as the police and fire department, contribute to a healthy town.
“We have a lot of problems we need to address, as mayor I’m going to do whatever I can to move us forward,” he said. “That includes infrastructure as well.”
Spellerberg said he toured the police department recently and was “shocked” by the building’s current state.
“We need an upgrade,” he said during the roundtable. “Fremont needs the best, we shouldn’t settle.”
When discussing the current projects slated for the airport, Spellerberg said Fremont is close enough to Omaha that it can compete with Eppley Airfield.
“This is critical for the growth of our community,” he said. “We don’t want to go backwards with the FAA funds we have received.”
Spellerberg said he was excited about the opportunity to run for mayor. He said listening intently, committing to the greater good and having a strong vision for the future are some of the necessary requirements he possesses that makes him a strong candidate.
“I’m listening intently to both sides, and I have to be decisive,” he said. “You make decisions and you have a vision to lead a community. To me, that’s what I’ll bring as mayor and I’m excited for the opportunity.”
Isaac Paden said he loves to watch Fremont succeed and that enthusiasm is one of the reasons he filed to enter the mayoral race so early.
“I’ve always liked our town and have always wanted to run for mayor,” he said in a one-on-one interview with the Tribune. “I have the skillset to help us grow.”
Paden works as an independent financial planner under Northwestern Mutual. He said his experience with finances will play a large role in his role as mayor moving forward.
“Finance is just a given with anything moving forward,” he said during the roundtable.
For Paden, he said getting communication back on track in City Council is his top priority.
“That’s a big factor for our town,” he said. “We’ve had to adjourn meetings before we get done and that just compounds the problem.”
He said he appreciates the efforts of Jensen and McClain to try and find a way to curtail the problem, saying he is a “fan of people trying to find solutions.”
However, Paden said he thinks the five-minute limit comes with issues. He believes it would be difficult to enforce, specifically towards contentious issues, and would carry other unintended consequences.
Paden believes City Council often has too much on its plate during any given minute. With many agendas coming with 30-plus items, making it difficult to address every issue.
“I think the main issue is that a lot of times this is the first time this is being brought to them,” he said. “It takes a lot.”
One solution Paden put forward would bring more responsibility to governmental boards and would introduce subcommittees to help polish each item before it ultimately reaches City Council.
“I would like to see boards in different departments take more responsibility,” he said.
When discussing infrastructure, Paden said he would like to establish a fund for each department focused solely on capital improvements. An additional fund would also rotate between each department on a yearly basis, giving that department a chance to allocate money toward more projects.
“We have a nice cushion for emergency funds and we should use that for improvements,” he said during the roundtable.
When discussing growing small and large businesses in the community, Paden said he was even across the board.
“I’m not in favor of one group over another,” he said. “I want to see as much organic growth as possible.”
Paden added that he wanted to eliminate as much red tape as possible to allow those looking to start a business don’t look at government as a hindrance.
“I want government to be a resource and not an obstacle,” he said. “Whatever citizens decide to do, I want them to reach their dreams.”
If elected, Paden said he wants to begin working with department heads immediately to develop ways to increase efficiency.
“I want to talk with the council and get everybody on the same page and talk with city staff and get things running like a fine-tuned machine,” he said. “I also want to be an open door to the public. I want to find solutions and start moving with them.”
Paden said he was excited about the opportunity to run for mayor and credited his opponents, saying he was glad there were so many people who cared about Fremont.
“This is a great community,” he said. “People care about each other and they will take care of their neighbors. That’s one of the things that makes our community great. It’s small enough that everyone cares for everybody.”
Jim Bloom said his biggest concern he hopes to address if elected is the safety of Fremont’s citizens.
“With the town growing, the response time for the fire and police department has [grown longer] and they need more resources to keep them safe,” he said during the roundtable discussion. “We need updated equipment and need more officers. We need more to keep our citizens safe.”
The Fremont Tribune attempted to contact Bloom on multiple occasions to discuss his campaign, but could not reach him at the time of publication.
When addressing the length of city council meetings and the ordinance introduced by Jensen and McClain, he said the core issue lies in setting boundaries.
“I think people are getting caught up on freedom of speech, it’s not about that,” he said. “We might be able to do some things to dial back the agenda.”
He said he appreciated Jensen and McClain’s work, adding that it might be easier to find a happy medium rather than introducing the ordinance.
“There’s maybe too much finger-pointing and the council needs to respect that we should get to everybody,” Bloom said.
Bloom reiterated the importance of safety when discussing infrastructure during the roundtable.
“The safety of our citizens is number one,” he said. “We can use old infrastructure as a substation.”
When discussing the airport, Bloom said he was unsure if it was necessary to complete a multi-million project to renovate it. However, he said the need to upgrade the facility in some capacity is clear to see.
“The airport is pretty rundown,” he said. “People need to have a nice place to layover and get work done.”
Bloom labeled himself as a blue-collar worker who understands the needs of the people in Fremont.
“I’m your working-class, blue-collar man running for mayor,” he said. “I will represent anybody in Fremont. I’m going to be an ear and will be the inside person for people to talk to who understands where you come from and where you’ve been.”
