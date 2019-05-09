Work began Thursday to replace a bridge on north Somers Ave., between Somers Point Drive and Nicklaus Way, up near the Fremont Golf Club.
The project will lead to temporary road closures until the work is complete, the city said in a press release on Thursday. The project could take between three to four weeks.
The Somers Bridge project was a previously planned project, according to the city’s Civil Engineer Veronica Trujillo. The city will be replacing the bridge along that stretch of road with a concrete box culvert.
The structure crosses over the Rawhide Creek.
“Due to age, there was deterioration of the bridge,” Trujillo told the Tribune. “The cost of doing a rehab on the existing structure was the same cost as to us replacing it with the concrete box culvert.”
Additionally, building the culvert would actually yield better longevity than rehabbing the existing structure, she added.
Contractor A&R Construction is carrying out the project. Trujillo said it should cost around $275,000.
“And that would include not only just the box culvert, but the design … and any type of inspections that it needs to go through,” Trujillo said.
Trujillo said they hope the project will take three weeks, but that will be determined, in part, by the weather.
While under construction, the road will be completely closed. The city is urging motorists to take an alternative route.
According to a press release from the city, residents with concerns can contact the Public Works Department at (402) 727-2638.