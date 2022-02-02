 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Candidate files for Dodge County Board of Supervisors

Dodge County Board of Supervisors

Bob Missel has filed for re-election to the Dodge County Board of Supervisors.

Missel, a Republican, is seeking to maintain his seat representing District 5 on the board. He submitted his candidate filing form to the Dodge County Clerk on Wednesday.

The primary election is set for May 10 while the general election is on Nov. 8.

