Candidate Mike Flood running for 1st Congressional District seat

Editor’s note: A story about candidate Patty Pansing Brooks is slated to run in Thursday’s Tribune.

Inflation, border enforcement and reducing energy prices are among top issues for candidate Mike Flood.

Flood, former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature and 2014 gubernatorial candidate, is running for the open seat in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District. The seat was vacated due to the resignation of Representative Jeff Fortenberry.

A special election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 28.

Flood’s opponent is Democratic State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, who serves Nebraska District 28.

Flood, a Republican from Norfolk, is a state senator serving Nebraska District 19.

He has served a total of 10 years in the Legislature since 2005, six of those as Speaker of the Legislature.

An attorney, Flood owns and operates 22 television and radio stations in Nebraska, doing business as News Channel Nebraska. Flood and his wife, Mandi, have two children: Brenden, 15, and Blake, 12.

As he looks toward the election, one of Flood’s priorities involves inflation.

“I believe inflation has gotten out of control due to runaway government spending,” he said.

Flood said such spending must stop and that means taking hard votes that slow down the government’s printing press of money.

He cites another situation leading to inflation.

“We need to focus on addressing supply chain issues that are driving prices up for Nebraskans,” Flood said. “If COVID taught us anything, it’s that relying on a supply chain in China or another country like Russia is not good long term for the United States.”

Flood believes more critical products must be manufactured in the United States and cites the importance of reducing energy prices.

“I’ve been a supporter of the Keystone XL Pipeline since its inception,” he said.

The pipeline would have transported crude oil from Alberta, Canada, to Nebraska where it would connect with an existing pipeline that would take it to refineries along the Gulf Coast.

Opponents have stressed environmental concerns surrounding the pipeline’s construction. In January, President Joe Biden revoked a Presidential permit granted to the pipeline.

“We need to work toward American energy independence by developing energy across the entire board, including renewables in the United States,” Flood said.

Flood points to the situation in Denmark and Belgium where the Russians have shut off their natural gas supply.

Regarding border enforcement, Flood has expressed support via his website for completing former President Trump’s border wall, expanding funding for Customs and Border Protection and closing loopholes in immigration laws.

“I think we need to restore order at the border,” Flood said. “Our southern border with Mexico is not secure. We were making progress under President Trump and I believe we’ve taken several steps backward under President Biden.”

Looking to other issues, Flood has said he’d work to ban abortions and expand prohibitions on taxpayer subsidies for abortion. He said tax dollars should never be used to subsidize abortions.

“I have worked very hard in support of Pro-Life policies and intend to fight for the sanctity of life and culture of life in Congress,” he said.

He cites another issue.

“I support strengthening the nation’s military, especially in a time when there’s so much unrest in Europe and the threats that we face from our largest enemy, which is China,” he said.

Born and raised in Norfolk, Flood said he has the benefit of living in a more rural area along with having spent a good deal of time in Lincoln, where he went to law school and works as a legislator.

Flood knows the importance of hometown healthcare, good schools, manufacturing and a strong ag network.

“I understand what makes communities like Fremont work,” he said.

Flood spotlighted his experience.

“I’ve served successfully in the Legislature, earning a spot of leadership and I’ve been successful as a representative by listening to people and advocating effectively for my district and the state and I want to do the same thing for the 1st Congressional District,” Flood said.

Flood wants voters to understand his desire to serve the public.

“They need to know that my passion for public service has been built on understanding the needs of those I represent, making sure I listen to everyone and working to find common ground with my colleagues,” he said. “I work very hard to achieve results.”

He notes something else:

“I consider myself more of a work horse than a show horse.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.