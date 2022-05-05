Candidate Patty Pansing Brooks running for 1st Congressional District seat

Patty Pansing Brooks has a heritage of public service.

The state senator, who serves Nebraska District 28, is running for the open seat in the state’s 1st Congressional District. The seat was vacated due to the resignation of Representative Jeff Fortenberry.

A special election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 28.

Her opponent is Republican State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, whose story ran in Wednesday’s Tribune.

Pansing Brooks, who defines herself as a progressive, highlights issues such as inflation, social security, and broadband internet in rural areas.

The fifth generation of her family to live in Lincoln, she and her husband, Loel, are attorneys who started the law firm, Brooks, Pansing Brooks, PC.

Their firm works with business formation, estate planning, and telecommunications. Her husband represents major broadband carriers who want to conduct business across the state.

The couple has two sons and a daughter: Taylor, 33; Graham, 30; and Avary, 25.

Pansing Brooks said she didn’t set out to run for office, but comes from a background of public service. Her father, Tom, awarded a Purple Heart after being wounded in World War II, served on Lincoln’s city council and as acting mayor.

Her mother, Lu, later served on the Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education.

Formerly a registered Republican and chair of the Lincoln Lancaster Republican Party, Pansing Brooks is a registered Democrat.

Pansing Brooks, who has a gay nephew, said part of her party switch came after she noticed people weren’t being inclusive, judging others not by their work product, but by the person they love.

The senator said she has many Democrat and Republican friends and that while 87% of votes in the Unicameral are unanimous, the public hears about the controversial issues.

Pansing Brooks is concerned about the anger people have against each other in America and believes partisanship is ripping apart the fabric of this democracy.

“I think most people don’t live in a partisan prism and it’s really important that we focus on people and not party,” she said.

She cites inflation as a key issue, saying not enough is being done to stop it.

Pansing Brooks sees solutions in lowering prescription drug prices and premiums in the Affordable Care Act and making it more accessible.

She also said inflation affects the ability of farmers to get the implements and products they need. She said they’re not getting as high a price when they sell crops and animals due to inflation and because monopolies don’t want to pay the full price.

The candidate said she’s concerned about the elderly. She doesn’t Social Security to be cut and wants to make sure it’s available to people for a long time.

She’s also concerned about family farmers competing against corporate farms.

Pansing Brooks cites the importance of providing national and international markets for farmers, going to different countries and making sure the trade is accessible and that they recognize the value of Nebraska products.

Regarding technology, she said across the country, a third of rural America doesn’t have broadband or high-speed internet.

“That affects precision farming and makes it more difficult to keep young people in the smaller towns,” she said. “We have got to prioritize high speed internet for personal and professional lives of rural Nebraskans.”

As for conservation, she believes farmers are some of the best conservationists in the country.

“Our water is our liquid gold and we need to listen to and trust the farmers on how their conservation techniques are being implemented and used,” she said.

She cites the importance of ethanol.

“Ethanol is a huge issue for me,” she said. “We have got to do a better job implementing the higher percentage of ethanol in the gas we’re selling. Nebraska grain is so critical. If Nebraska’s grain farmers can help with the entire fuel crisis, Nebraskans will be better off.”

More than 60 of Pansing Brooks’ bills have passed in the Legislature.

“I want to bring some of Nebraska’s kindness and compassion to Congress,” she said. “I feel it only take 50 people like me – whether Republican, Democrat, Independent—to rise up and say, ‘This is enough. I’m going to work across the aisle. We’re going to quit acting as barriers to the other side and recognize that when we legislate – perfection is the enemy of good.’

“If you expect only your way 100 percent of the time, then we’re never going to get anywhere as a country. We have to work together. We have to build consensus.”

