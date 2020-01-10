WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, will hold their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
The speakers will be Isaac Paden, candidate for Mayor of Fremont and Janet Larsen, candidate for Fremont City Council from Ward 4. Each will tell a little about themselves and reasons they desire these offices, then time will be allowed for questions from the audience.
There also will be a notary present to get the property tax petitions notarized. Anyone who has collected signatures on these petitions is welcome to bring them at this time to get notarized.
The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.