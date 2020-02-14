Candidates to speak at Tea Party meeting

WinItBack TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County will hold their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
Joe Spellerberg, mayoral candidate for the City of Fremont, and Vern Gibson, City Council candidate, Ward 1, will be speaking a little about themselves and reasons for running for these offices. Time will also be allowed to take a few questions from the audience.
The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.