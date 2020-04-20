Chamber of commerce to host virtual mayoral roundtable

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce will host a mayoral roundtable on Tuesday, April 21, at noon.

The meeting will be held via Zoom at noon, an online teleconference program that has been used in several public meetings around the area, including City Council and Fremont Public School Board meetings.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on the Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

“It’s always interesting to determine the best way to get out to the most people,” Executive Director Tara Lea said. “Zoom seems to be the most friendly thing for the most part.”

The roundtable will feature the city’s four mayoral candidates: Glen Ellis, Jim Bloom, Isaac Paden and Joey Spellerberg.

The hour-long meeting will feature several topics that were submitted by chamber membership ahead of the upcoming Nebraska Primary on May 12.

While Lea couldn’t share specific questions being prepared for the candidates, one of the topics that will be addressed is the length of City Council meetings.

“A big question is in regard to the length of City Council meetings,” she said.