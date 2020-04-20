Chamber of commerce to host virtual mayoral roundtable

The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce will host a mayoral roundtable on Tuesday, April 21, at noon.
The meeting will be held via Zoom at noon, an online teleconference program that has been used in several public meetings around the area, including City Council and Fremont Public School Board meetings.
The meeting will also be livestreamed on the Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
“It’s always interesting to determine the best way to get out to the most people,” Executive Director Tara Lea said. “Zoom seems to be the most friendly thing for the most part.”
The roundtable will feature the city’s four mayoral candidates: Glen Ellis, Jim Bloom, Isaac Paden and Joey Spellerberg.
The hour-long meeting will feature several topics that were submitted by chamber membership ahead of the upcoming Nebraska Primary on May 12.
While Lea couldn’t share specific questions being prepared for the candidates, one of the topics that will be addressed is the length of City Council meetings.
“A big question is in regard to the length of City Council meetings,” she said.
The ordinance introduced by City Council members Mark Jensen and Linda McClain last week looked to limit the time councilmembers are allowed to speak per item.
The ordinance would limit each member to a five-minute response to each item in an attempt to shorten the length of each meeting.
According to a graph by City Clerk Tyler Ficken, Fremont’s average meeting lasts around 200 minutes. The average length of meetings in Hastings, Norfolk, North Platte and Columbus is just under 50 minutes.
Other topics Lea said would be discussed include the growth of Fremont the city’s airport.
The airport will soon begin the first phase of a projected $2.25 million renovation project that will bring a new terminal to the area.
The project is funded in large part through federal dollars, with the city being asked to cover around $250,000.
The conceptual design for the terminal was approved by City Council on Feb. 11, with Councilmember and mayoral candidate Glen Ellis being the only dissenting vote.
Members of the public who participate in the discussion can write follow-up questions in the chat along with their email address. Lea said those questions will be forwarded on to candidates to answer individually.
