City budget focuses on public safety, tax levy, street repair

Mayor Joey Spellerberg recently announced the contents of his recommended city budget to present to the Fremont City Council on Tuesday.
“Council will be able to look at my recommendations and be able to talk amongst themselves and debate,” he said. “I hope I’m addressing a lot of the concerns, and I feel like this budget does that.”
The 2021-2022/2022-2023 budget includes the hiring of six new firefighters, no increase in the taxy levy, a new street department building and focusing on capital improvements projects, including street repairs.
“I talked to the public as much as I could to try to understand what was going on in there, and I just felt that in this budget it was time to add staff to the fire department,” Spellerberg said.
The concept of adding more positions to the Fremont Fire Department has been a major topic at discussions for the budget, which is due to the state Sept. 20.
The first draft of the budget and capital improvement plan have been posted to the city’s website in the agenda packet for the Aug. 24 special city council meeting at 6 p.m.
After the presentation of the budget on Tuesday, its first reading will be held Aug. 31. The second reading and public hearing will be held Sept. 7, while the final reading will be held Sept. 14.
In creating the budget, Spellerberg said his first priority was the tax levy, which he was “proud” to keep at .324524 despite the county’s valuation decreasing by 3.67%.
“My wish would be to continue to lower taxes, but I think holding the line with everything that we added this year was a big accomplishment,” he said.
The levy will be kept the same by utilizing sales tax reserve money in the property tax relief fund to make up the difference, Spellerberg said.
Compared to 2021’s property tax request of $6,555,907.79, the property tax for both years is $6,342,626.05, more than $214,000 less.
Spellerberg said his second goal was public safety, as he included the hiring of two new firefighters per shift. The department is having a study conducted by Matrix Consulting Group to determine what changes need to be made.
“This was me being proactive in hearing comments from the public,” Spellerberg said. “The study’s already said we’re going to need additional staff, so that’s the little bit that we know.”
The positions will potentially be paid for by the immigration defense fund. With Fremont voters approving an illegal immigrant ordinance in 2010, Finance Director Jody Sanders said the council added a $750,000 levy in 2011 and 2014 and $375,000 in 2012 and 2013 to raise funds.
While some of the money has been spent in implementing the ordinance and hiring a legal secretary, Spellerberg said there is about $1.3 million remaining in the fund.
“The majority of that fund, it’s been sitting there, and my goal was to use it for public safety,” he said. “I think at this point, it’s time to utilize that money.”
Ideally, Spellerberg said he would like the positions to be paid for by a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant, but applications cannot be made until March or April.
“We really can’t hire anybody until we know if we’re eligible for the SAFER grant or not,” City Administrator Brian Newton said. “And so this first year in the budget, we don’t have a full year of six additional firefighters because we have to wait.”
Additionally, engineer costs for fire station improvements have been included in the 2022 operations budget and $1 million has been added to the 2023 capital improvement for improvements recommended by the study.
“Depending on what the results say in regard to the facilities, we will at least with that money be able to make some improvements to the facilities,” Spellerberg said. “And if not, it would help us in regard to the engineering, looking at what the future of the fire department facilities are.”
As for the Fremont Police Department, Spellerberg said the budget would focus on getting its pay scale comparable to other cities to help with staffing. He said the recent hiring of two community service officers would help the issue as well.
“With the CSOs doing most of those routine tasks now, our officers have more time to do policing matters,” Newton said. “So that helped.”
The third-largest priority for the budget was streets, as Spellerberg said it will increase the street rehabilitation program from $200,000 to $500,000 in all five years of the CIP.
“So basically, we’re more than doubling our annual street rehab program, and then you’re going to see some major street repair projects,” he said.
Along with replacing aging traffic lights, the biggest projects include Clarkson Street from Sixth to 23rd streets in 2022; First Street asphalt overlay from Bell to Main streets in 2023; and Lincoln Avenue asphalt overlay from First to 23rd streets in 2024.
In choosing the major projects for the budget, Spellerberg said he didn’t include work at the intersection of Bell and 23rd streets.
“Until we find a more cost-effective solution, I’m not going to pursue that any further in the immediate future,” he said. “I still think it’s a safety problem for Fremont and it’ll remain in the long-term CIP, we’re just not going to prioritize it.”
Spellerberg said the budget would also use $1.4 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds for fire and police salaries and $4.46 million American Rescue Plan Act funds to hire an engineering firm to evaluate and propose solutions for the city’s stormwater drainage issues.
“Hopefully, we’ll complete that within the next couple of years,” he said. “It’ll identify major projects in regard to stormwater, and then we can use those dollars for that purpose.”
The budget also includes the $8 million construction of a new building for the city’s street department, which was approved by a prior city council.
“You’ll see how three different funds are contributing to the street department,” Spellerberg said. “It’s not just general funds, it’s utility funds and also street funds.”
For the project, $4 million will come from street funds, $2,333,333 from general funds and $1,666,667 from utility reserves.
With the department of utilities, Spellerberg said it also will budget a transfer to city operations of $3.7 million in 2022 and $4.2 million in 2023.
In regard to the CIP budget, Spellerberg said the law enforcement center remains a top-priority project, as $10 million has been budgeted in anticipation of an ongoing study with Dodge County.
“It could cover either the majority of the improvements of the current facility, or depending on Dodge County and Fremont, how we want to move forward, our portion of a joint law enforcement center,” he said.
Along with the street department building, funding for the fire department study and law enforcement center, the CIP will also include the Keene Memorial Library’s expansion project.
The $9.4 million project, which was approved with a $2 million bond by voters in 2018, has raised more than 50% of its needed funds.
“It is in the CIP at $9 million; the reason is because we have to account for the dollars, no matter if they’re private, grants, wherever the money’s coming from,” Spellerberg said.
The CIP also includes $4 million for improvements and an extension of Taxiway A at Fremont Municipal Airport as recommended by the Federal Aviation Administration and state.
Spellerberg said 90% of the funding is FAA dollars, while $400,000 would come from the airport fund.
“So in my mind, you’re making a $400,000 airport fund investment getting $3.6 million in return,” he said. “I’d say that’s a pretty good investment for the airport.”
The CIP will also have $1.5 million budgeted for the creation of railroad quiet zones, at which approaching trains will not have to sound their horns as federally required approved safety measures will be installed.
“Obviously we have a lot of crossings, so we’re going to prioritize those in regard to public works and the most important ones,” he said. “We want to get to all of them, but these are expensive, more than you’d think.”
The project, which Spellerberg said had been discussed by the public and council at a January study session, will start engineering in 2022 and construction in 2023.
Finally, the budget includes $550,000 to finish the city’s comprehensive plan and unified development code.
For his first budget as mayor, Spellerberg said the process has been “complicated” with different buckets and regulations, but he’s enjoyed carefully preparing it.
“My goal as mayor, Day One, I was going to jump into this budget as much as I could,” he said. “And by the time we got to this process right now, I was going to have as much knowledge and be ready as much as I could.”
Since his election, Spellerberg said he’s asked the public and council for their priorities in the budget, which he wanted to be as up to date as possible.
“We’ll see how this goes the next month, but I think the way we handled the process was done well, and it gave the public an opportunity to speak, it gave council an opportunity to speak,” he said. “And maybe there’ll be something in two years I’ll want to do differently, but I am pleased with where we’re at right now.”
Newton said around 50% of the budget is city salaries, which he said were still being negotiated with four union contracts.
“Without those, it’s really senseless to prepare a budget and take it to council or anybody when you’ve got such big gaps and holes,” he said. “That’s just the way it works. It’s not a perfect situation.”
With the budget’s first draft, Spellerberg said he’s tried his best to balance various factors, including controlling the levy, adding personnel and a valuation decrease.
“When you add in those three, I think what we’ve done is we’ve been very creative in addressing the public safety needs that we have and controlling the levy,” he said. “So I think it strikes the perfect balance between the communication that’s been going on.”
In a press release, Spellerberg thanked city staff for their work in preparing the budget.
“I want to thank the citizens of Fremont for sharing their thoughts and concerns as we continue to move Fremont forward,” he said. “We have a bright future.”