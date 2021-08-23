City budget focuses on public safety, tax levy, street repair

“Obviously we have a lot of crossings, so we’re going to prioritize those in regard to public works and the most important ones,” he said. “We want to get to all of them, but these are expensive, more than you’d think.”

The project, which Spellerberg said had been discussed by the public and council at a January study session, will start engineering in 2022 and construction in 2023.

Finally, the budget includes $550,000 to finish the city’s comprehensive plan and unified development code.

For his first budget as mayor, Spellerberg said the process has been “complicated” with different buckets and regulations, but he’s enjoyed carefully preparing it.

“My goal as mayor, Day One, I was going to jump into this budget as much as I could,” he said. “And by the time we got to this process right now, I was going to have as much knowledge and be ready as much as I could.”

Since his election, Spellerberg said he’s asked the public and council for their priorities in the budget, which he wanted to be as up to date as possible.