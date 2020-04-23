City Council approved amended COVID-19 compensation plan

Councilmember Brad Yerger introduced a motion to reconsider the plan, saying he was looking for clarity on the written language of the plan. The motion to reconsider the plan passed 6-2, with councilmembers Mark Legband and Matt Bechtel voting in opposition. Yerger said the discussion council had regarding the plan initially differed from the written plan. He said his main concern was in regard to the two-and-a-half times pay increase for city workers called into work should the city enter levels three or four. The initial plan states that employees scheduled to work for their regularly scheduled shift, whether it be at home or on the job site, would be subject to the hourly pay increase. Yerger said he was confused about why the city would apply a pay increase to city employees who don’t have to leave their homes to work. “Where I came from, working from home was a benefit,” he said. “I’m curious as to why we would be applying two-and-a-half times pay in that fashion.” City Administrator Brian Newton said the actual amount of employees this would apply to was limited to just one or two positions. He added that, if these employees would have been asked to work from home, their jobs would have taken only a couple of hours. “Our employees should be getting hazard pay. We can’t afford not to have them here,” Newton said. Newton added that any employees subject to the hourly pay increase would not qualify for additional overtime. He added that, if employees at the police and fire station and power plant were forced to quarantine, their hourly rate increase would only apply to their working shifts. Councilmember Linda McClain agreed with bringing the item back for reconsideration, saying the misunderstanding regarding the pay may reflect poorly on the city. “I was told it’s not going to happen very often and that it was kind of a non-issue,” she said. “I believe the optics aren’t great. None of us have a problem with employees in harm’s way getting hazard pay. We get that.” She said increasing pay for employees working at home seemed out of the norm. “It’s hard to understand getting two-and-a-half times pay when you’re working from home,” she said. Yerger added that there was additional detail that he believed needed to be added to the plan. He said the policy was written broadly. Even though it is meant to isolate certain employees, he believed it could apply to employees across the board. “There is detail that belongs that is not here,” he said. Newton said city staff spent hours going through the plan and reiterated his belief that it was not general. “This is very specific,” he said. “We are not going to have an excess amount of employees in harm’s way getting hazard pay. This would be the absolute minimum.” City Attorney Travis Jacott initially said there was an opportunity for employees to take advantage of the plan, but later agreed with Newton after Newton explained that a supervisor would have to approve anything before an employee can come out to work. Mayor Scott Getzschman said, while he didn’t believe the city would need to go to level four, it is imperative that a plan remains in place. “Personally, I don’t think we’re going to get there,” he said. “If we do, we need to be prepared to take care of employees we put in harm’s way.” Jacobus made a motion to amend paragraphs A and B of the plan to remove wording that would allow employees working from home to receive increased hourly pay. The motion was seconded by Legband and was approved unanimously. A final motion was made by councilmember Mark Jensen to approve the amended plan, which was seconded by Jacobus. The motion passed 7-1, with Yerger being the lone opposing vote.