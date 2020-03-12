City council approves additional expenses from February floods, continues discussion on library role

The Fremont City Council unanimously approved additional expenses to repair breaches from the floods that hit the Fremont area in February during its meeting Tuesday night.

On Feb. 18, the council approved up to $100,000 for an emergency levee repair at the Rod and Gun Club during an emergency meeting. An ice jam on the Platte River pushed water over its banks into the area of the Rod and Gun Club and County Road 19.

The total expense from those initial repairs totaled $188,618. That amount was shared between multiple entities, with Lower Platte North Natural Resources District and the Rod and Gun Club covering 12.5% of the cost, Dodge County covering 25% and the City covering the remaining 50% of the repairs.

On Feb. 26, the Lower Platte North NRD, Rod and Gun Club, Dodge County and the City met to discuss spending additional money to close the remaining open breach.

Mayor Scott Getzschman said closing the gap would prevent water from the Platte River from flowing into the Rod and Gun Club Lake 8 in the future.

“We came back because we weren’t done,” he said. “With waters flows stopping dramatically and spring upon us with low flows, we knew we could get it armored and concealed.”