City council approves additional expenses from February floods, continues discussion on library role

The Fremont City Council unanimously approved additional expenses to repair breaches from the floods that hit the Fremont area in February during its meeting Tuesday night.
On Feb. 18, the council approved up to $100,000 for an emergency levee repair at the Rod and Gun Club during an emergency meeting. An ice jam on the Platte River pushed water over its banks into the area of the Rod and Gun Club and County Road 19.
The total expense from those initial repairs totaled $188,618. That amount was shared between multiple entities, with Lower Platte North Natural Resources District and the Rod and Gun Club covering 12.5% of the cost, Dodge County covering 25% and the City covering the remaining 50% of the repairs.
On Feb. 26, the Lower Platte North NRD, Rod and Gun Club, Dodge County and the City met to discuss spending additional money to close the remaining open breach.
Mayor Scott Getzschman said closing the gap would prevent water from the Platte River from flowing into the Rod and Gun Club Lake 8 in the future.
“We came back because we weren’t done,” he said. “With waters flows stopping dramatically and spring upon us with low flows, we knew we could get it armored and concealed.”
The estimated cost for the work was $100,000. The partners who attended the Feb. 26 meeting agreed to share the cost at the same percentage as the first expense, giving the City an estimated share of $44,309.
The actual cost of the work totaled $255,930, plus materials supplied by the City.
Councilmembers also voted to continue an ordinance that would remove language in the City’s municipal code that would give the library hiring power.
In 1999, the council adopted an ordinance giving the Keene Memorial Library Board of Trustees authority to appoint a librarian and all other employees. That ordinance was later changed in 2010, modifying the board to an advisory board.
That final line of Article 7 remained in the city code despite the 2010 changes and a municipal code overhaul in 2013 that again described the library board as advisory.
In December, City Attorney Tim Buckley recommended removing a sentence in Article 7, which he said should have been removed when the ordinance was amended in 2010.
Councilmember Brad Yerger, whose “blended,” alternative version of the ordinance would allow the library board to operate in a hybrid fashion, giving it hiring power.
Yerger’s motion to approve the alternative ordinance failed during the previous City Council meeting on Feb. 25.
Yerger attempted to introduce several documents into the record during Tuesday’s meeting, including minutes from a special library board meeting on March 9.
Councilmember Susan Jacobus made a motion to receive the documents, but that vote failed.
This specific ordinance was discussed late into the Tuesday meeting, which was a concern for council member Linda McClain.
“I have no problem discussing the further role of the board, but I do have a problem receiving documents at a quarter to 11 at night that we didn’t have time to read,” she said. “This was the version that was brought forward, I’m not willing to discuss new information since there was no time to review it.”
Jacobus introduced a motion to continue the discussion of the ordinance, currently in its second reading, into the council’s next meeting.
Yerger seconded Jacobus’ motion, which carried 5-2 with Councilmembers Mark Legband and Michael Kuhns voting to continue debate on the ordinance.