City Council approves city portion of interlocal agreement to repair damaged levee

“Perhaps instead of perpetual funding on something that we don’t own and can’t manage, maybe these ought to be considered to be loans in the future rather than outright dollars from the citizens, ratepayers and taxpayers as we negotiate to do this dike repair,” Newton said.

Yerger added that the council should be looking at whether it is carrying the lion’s share for repairs, reiterating that he understood the significant risk the levee poses to Fremont if damaged.

“I understand why we’re doing what we’re doing,” he said. “At the same token, it seems to me that others perhaps ought to be a heavier player in some of this rather than it’s always the city’s ratepayers.”

Newton said by fixing the breaches at the club, it will repair the levee to its previous status.

“This has been a long time coming,” he said.

Mayor Scott Getzschman added that, by appropriating the funds, the project will be completed.

“This does complete a project and it is the fulfillment of the money to complete the project,” he said.

The council also unanimously approved a tree removal project for the Fremont Farmland and Railroad levee.