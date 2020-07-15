City Council approves city portion of interlocal agreement to repair damaged levee

The Fremont City Council unanimously approved its portion of an interlocal agreement between the City of Fremont, Dodge County, and the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District to provide funds to repair the damaged levee at Rod and Gun Club during its Tuesday meeting.
The impacted levee has suffered from consecutive years of flooding in the area. In 2019, flooding destroyed a portion of the levee nestled between a drainage ditch and Lake 8 near the Rod and Gun Club. A small channel of the Platte River diverted water directly into the sand levee, ultimately causing the breach.
Last week, the council unanimously approved a resolution to appropriate up to $50,000 toward the repair project for the private levee. The city’s appropriation is a portion of a local match required by a Community Development Block Grant that was awarded to Dodge County to repair the breach.
A remaining, smaller portion of the local match will be paid by the Rod and Gun Club.
Initially, repairs for the damaged portion of the levee were estimated to cost millions. Since the club was a private entity, it was not eligible to receive assistance from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency or Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Thanks to a dredging operation at Lake Ventura, supplies have significantly reduced the cost for the project, bringing it down to $612,380.
The $450,000 CDBG grant received by the county will go a long way in covering repairs, leaving the remaining cost for local entities to cover.
Councilmember Brad Yerger asked if this agreement completes the city’s involvement in providing funds for the private dike repair at the club.
“I would hope so,” City Administrator Brian Newton said. “But I wouldn’t be so bold as to say yes because there could be still something else. We still have to get an easement.”
Newton said Rod and Gun Club had a meeting recently and is working on an easement description.
“We’re going to start working on that easement language,” he said. “We still have got to get that in place yet, but that shouldn’t take too long.”
The city has already spent between $120,000 and $130,000 building up a 3-to-4-foot temporary dike to close the breach, on top of riprap donated by the city free of charge.
Newton said, as far as further funding goes, it is dependent on Mother Nature.
“But as far as funding, we’re as good as the next flood,” he said.
Yerger said he realizes the importance of the dike concerning the self-preservation of the city. If there is a possibility that more funding might be needed in the future, he said perhaps the city should look at providing loans rather than paying money outright.
“Perhaps instead of perpetual funding on something that we don’t own and can’t manage, maybe these ought to be considered to be loans in the future rather than outright dollars from the citizens, ratepayers and taxpayers as we negotiate to do this dike repair,” Newton said.
Yerger added that the council should be looking at whether it is carrying the lion’s share for repairs, reiterating that he understood the significant risk the levee poses to Fremont if damaged.
“I understand why we’re doing what we’re doing,” he said. “At the same token, it seems to me that others perhaps ought to be a heavier player in some of this rather than it’s always the city’s ratepayers.”
Newton said by fixing the breaches at the club, it will repair the levee to its previous status.
“This has been a long time coming,” he said.
Mayor Scott Getzschman added that, by appropriating the funds, the project will be completed.
“This does complete a project and it is the fulfillment of the money to complete the project,” he said.
The council also unanimously approved a tree removal project for the Fremont Farmland and Railroad levee.
The project would bring the levee up to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers standards for its PL-84-99 Maintenance Program. The maintenance program would provide guidance on maintaining the levee once rehabilitated and would cover 80% of the cost of repairs if the levee is damaged in the future.
The City of Fremont applied for a Community Development Block Grant with Inglewood to assess the condition of the levee and the best course of action moving forward, according to a staff report submitted by Grant Coordinator Lottie Mitchell.
According to Mitchell, the evaluation noted the first step to rehabilitating the levee was tree removal.
Mitchell said the best care practice for levee maintenance is to have a woody-vegetation-free zone extending 15 feet from the base of both sides of the levee.
The Fremont Farmland and Railroad Levee is tree-free at the crown of the levee, but that quickly changes at the base.
“Once you get to the toe, the trees start for almost the entire length of the levee, so there is an extensive amount of trees that need to be removed,” Mitchell said.
According to the staff report, the city was awarded a second CDBG of $485,000 for the levee.
The project was awarded to Midwest Mechanical for an amount of $233,250. The company intends to begin tree removal on Aug. 3.
