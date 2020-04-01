City Council approves Emerson Estates camping lots

Fremont City Council approved a resolution that would allow the Emerson Estates Subdivision to obtain a conditional use permit to operate six camper pads on vacant lots.
Before moving into Tuesday night's agenda, Fremont City Council member Brad Yerger raised a point of order over what he believed was a violation of the council's Open Meetings Law.
Yerger made a motion to suspend the meeting, saying he didn't believe the council's decision to move forward with holding its meetings over Zoom, an online video conference app, satisfied conditions for the Open Meetings Law.
City Attorney Travis Jacott said that while there were issues, he believed the decision to hold meetings over the online platform would withstand any potential scrutiny if it were to be challenged by the public.
Mayor Scott Getzschman added that Gov. Pete Ricketts' March 17 executive order, which permitted state and local governmental boards, commissions and other public bodies to meet electronically, protected the council.
"Based on the fact that we're following an executive order from the governor, and he has executive powers, I feel this is a moot point and we should move forward," Getzschman said.
City Council member Susan Jacobus seconded Yerger's motion to suspend the meeting. The motion failed, with council members Linda McClain, Michael Kuhns, Matt Bechtel, Mark Jensen and Mark Legband voting in opposition.
Six camper pads were approved for the subdivision, which is located in Inglewood. These pads will be spread out across three currently vacant lots, with two pads being housed on each lot.
The subdivision was hit hard by last year's flooding. According to a staff report submitted by Planning Director Jennifer Dam, 10 homes in Emerson Estates were significantly impacted during the floods. One of those homes, which was located on one of the now-vacant lots being proposed to hold these camping lots, was washed away.
"We've invested over a quarter million dollars into Emerson Estates since the flood," said Laura Griffis, co-owner of Emerson Estates.
The camping sites will be leased out seasonally, running from April to October.
The property is currently within the 100-year flood plain, meaning any property built on the currently vacant lots would likely need to be built up several feet or elevated with a garage equipped with flood vents.
Dam said the six camper spots will be seasonally leased out. In her staff report, Dam said camper pad sites could be a good use of land within the floodplain.
"There is often warning prior to a flood, which would allow the campers to be moved prior to a flood event," she said in the report. "The campers are required to be easily movable with wheels and hitches intact."
Abby Hendrickson, who doesn't currently live in Fremont but hopes to eventually retire at Emerson Estates in her parents' home, was concerned about the ramifications of bringing seasonal campers to the subdivision.
"We can all agree that property owners have the right to make changes," she said. "This feels like they are putting a band-aid on a much larger problem."
She added that bringing in seasonal campers would lower the overall property value of the subdivision.
"I will take over this house and will look forward to retiring to it eventually," she said. "It isn't home with campers there."
Griffis said her and her husband own 10 homes and improvements in the subdivision.
"If it would bring down the value of the area we would not do this," she said.
In her staff report, Dam wrote that the proposal would not make the area less desirable, noting that the flood plain limits the ability of the property to be developed.
Jacobus shared some of the concerns residents and those connected to the subdivision had.
"I'm in a conundrum," Jacobus said. "I value the work effort but, like other comments made, this is a residential area. This has always been intended and that's how it's been developed and I would hesitate allowing camper sites for something otherwise intended."
Griffis clarified the subdivision's current zoning as rural rather than residential.
In her staff report, Dam's findings stated the proposed use would be compatible with the surrounding area.
Griffis said those in opposition to the lots aren't near its location. She said they technically wouldn't need to drive by the lots if they didn't want to.
McClain proposed adding an amendment that would require the Griffises to revisit the decision to add the lots after one year to get feedback from residents.
"Maybe we can give those lessees a chance to review this and see if this works before fully committing," she said.
Griffis agreed, but said the lots would likely not be completed within that timeframe given the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Kuhns said his perspective as a flood victim helped him level with Griffis.
"Sometimes adjustments need to be made," he said. "I can appreciate Laura's efforts to recover from this and look at ways to salvage what they've got."
Jensen introduced an amendment that would require Griffis to revisit the plan in two years to get perspective from residents in the subdivision. The amendment also required landscaping to be done around the vacant lots.
The amendment was seconded by Jacobus and was approved 7-1, with council member Glen Ellis voting in opposition.
Jensen then made a motion to approve the amended resolution, which carried 7-1 with Ellis being the lone vote in opposition.
Legband made a motion to adjourn the meeting at 11:02 p.m., which carried 5-4 with Getzschman proving the overriding vote to end the meeting. Council members Jacobus, Jensen, Yerger and Ellis voted in opposition.
