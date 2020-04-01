City Council approves Emerson Estates camping lots

Abby Hendrickson, who doesn't currently live in Fremont but hopes to eventually retire at Emerson Estates in her parents' home, was concerned about the ramifications of bringing seasonal campers to the subdivision.

"We can all agree that property owners have the right to make changes," she said. "This feels like they are putting a band-aid on a much larger problem."

She added that bringing in seasonal campers would lower the overall property value of the subdivision.

"I will take over this house and will look forward to retiring to it eventually," she said. "It isn't home with campers there."

Griffis said her and her husband own 10 homes and improvements in the subdivision.

"If it would bring down the value of the area we would not do this," she said.

In her staff report, Dam wrote that the proposal would not make the area less desirable, noting that the flood plain limits the ability of the property to be developed.

Jacobus shared some of the concerns residents and those connected to the subdivision had.