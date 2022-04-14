City council approves fire station study

The Fremont City Council OK’d a fire station study and Mayor Joey Spellerberg recognized a winning basketball team during a recent meeting.

Council members voted to approve a contract with Shive-Hattery, Inc., Indiana, to conduct a fire station feasibility and facilities study.

The study will cost $88,160. The current fire department budget includes a total of $112,500 for professional services.

Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt said the study will provide an analysis of the current fire station at 415 E. 16th St., which is 54 years old.

Bernt said the study goes in hand with Matrix Consulting Group’s long-range master plan for the Fremont Fire Department.

One of the goals is to assess if the current building should be renovated or also expanded or a new station built in that location. The study will provide the estimated construction costs.

Another goal in the master plan was to increase response time to the eastern part of the city by adding a second station, somewhere in the general area of Military Avenue and Luther Road.

Bernt said a location needs to be pinpointed and a determination made on the size of land that would need to be purchased for it.

A third part in the study involves integrating fire training facilities into the stations. Bernt said other buildings are used for training.

“So if we can incorporate some of this into our facilities, it just makes it a little easier for us,” Bernt said.

Bernt estimated the study will take about 28 weeks. He said Shive-Hattery would present the final findings and recommendations to the council.

In November 2021, Matrix made other recommendations, which include hiring six new firefighters and adding an administrative assistant position.

This study began after concerns were raised about needed improvements to the department, which has not seen an increase in firefighters per shift in more than 50 years.

Basketball honoreesThe council meeting also included a time of recognition for local student athletes.

Fremont’s mayor read a proclamation heartily congratulating the Fremont High School Girls’ Basketball Team for winning their first-ever Class A State Championship.

The team attended the meeting during which Spellerberg commended them for their hard work, dedication, sportsmanship, talent and “exceptional team chemistry,” which he said enabled the student athletes to earn the state championship title.

Spellerberg paid tribute to Fremont Head Coach Kelly Flynn, the coaching staff, team members’ parents, FHS faculty and students. Spellerberg said these individuals provided unwavering support that was integral in guiding the athletes to victory.

The mayor told the Fremont Tribune it was an honor to recognize Flynn and the team.

“Their preparation, teamwork, and belief in each other was a great representation of our community,” Spellerberg said.

The Fremont girls’ basketball team captured the program’s first state championship this winter, beating Lincoln Southwest 37-32, ending the year with a 27-2 record, the most wins in a season in program history.

The Tigers overtook the Silver Hawks in the final minutes of action on a three-pointer by McKenna Murphy.

During the course of the year, the Tigers set a multitude of records. Taylor McCabe becoming the all-time points leader in Class A and the state’s all-time leader in made three-pointers. Macy Bryant also became Fremont’s all-time leading rebounder.

Street vendorsIn other business, the council had the first reading of an ordinance that would amend the Fremont Municipal Code involving the regulation of street vendors.

Councilman Glen Ellis said he’s worked with getting food trucks involved with special events in Fremont.

Ellis discussed the complexities for food vendors wanting to obtain a license in Fremont and said the current process, defined in Resolution 2011-078, needs updating.

He said the ordinance would define what they need to do to sell food in the city.

Fremonter Seth Coates, who owns Scouty’s which sells shaved, flavored ice, spoke to the council.

Coates said that whereas other cities have their codes laid out, Fremont’s is vague and open to interpretation.

He gave an example of wanting to serve 10 snow cones at a kid’s birthday party. He must have a permit for that location alone. He’d need to get a permission letter from the property owner to be at that location and submit a site plan to the city to show where he’ll be on that property.

“So every time I move the van, just to serve 10 snow cones, I have to come up and file new paperwork and meet with Tyler (Ficken, the Fremont City Clerk) and we have to go through that rigmarole every single time so it’s just not feasible,” he said.

Coates said he’s seen a draft of the proposal, which is more restrictive than what is now in place, but which clearly lays out the expectations for vendors and mirrors one in La Vista.

He supports the proposed ordinance.

“It really lays it out well and I think it’s something we can follow,” Coates said.

Jennifer Fisher of Nick’s Street Eats and Catering sells hot dogs. Fisher said she has a permit when downtown and does work in front of any restaurant.

“We’re in front of some bars, but we get so many good comments about us being down there,” she said. “They love us down there and we’re there right now at night when probably most of the other places are closing.”

Fisher described her business as a pop-up cart.

“It’s kind of hard to pop up places with the current restrictions. And it would make it easier on us and other vendors to be able to just kind of move around the city and just let someone kind of know where we are, especially if we’re on private property,” she said.

Fremont City Council meetings start 7 p.m., the second and last Tuesday of every month. Public Comment sessions are held the last Tuesday of the month and begin at 6:30 p.m.

Fremont Tribune Sports Editor Randy Speer contributed to this story.

