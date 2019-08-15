The Fremont City Council approved a resolution to affirm an emergency declaration to start repairs on a damaged storm sewer main under Bell Street during their meeting Tuesday night.
The damaged area is located just north of 20th Street, Director of Public Works David Goedeken said. The estimated cost is around $250,000, which will be taken from the Street Fund.
Because costs will exceed $30,000, the project requires approval from the mayor and City Administrator to declare an emergency to move it along faster.
“Because this is fairly large drainage area and a fairly large drainage pipe in one of the main streets, it’s pretty important that we make the repairs on this as quickly as we possibly can,” Goedeken said.
The project will involve repairs made to a 42-inch corrugated metal pipe steel culvert running diagonally under the street. The bottom is currently rusted out due to heavy rains, causing the street around it to settle. The Street Department later patched the area with asphalt to bring it to level, but more repairs are necessary to prevent a collapse, Goedeken said.
With the emergency declaration, the project will be able to skip going through a design and bid process. An engineering firm will also provide expert advice during the process, and Goedeken said he hopes to get results back from the request for proposal.
Goedeken said the city has tried pumping the water out, but because there are no manholes in the area, the only way to inspect the pipe is to look through the inlets. He also said there have been attempts to take photos of the culvert, but since there is no bottom, there is no place to set the camera.
“We don’t know how deep the hole is, so it’s not safe to send a person down there,” he said. “So at this time, you can inspect it about really as far as you can shine a flashlight down there and see it.”
Repairs could involve digging portions of the ground up in a process called “potholing,” Goedeken said. The steel will most likely be replaced with concrete, but that may change as the project goes forward.
The extent of the damage is not yet known, but Goedeken said he will keep the council updated on any advancements.