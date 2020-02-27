City Council approves resolution for $1.3 million grant to Wholestone Farms

“I hope we’ve shown how we can be a key member in Fremont,” said Scott Webb, WholeStone Farms’ CEO.

Wholestone also submitted an application to be annexed into the city limits, which was unanimously approved for first reading by city council earlier in the meeting. Mitchell’s staff report estimated the city would receive approximately $36,000 annually in property taxes if the company were to be annexed.

Councilmember Susan Jacobus shared concerns about approving the project for funding when the fund doesn’t currently have enough saved up to cover the cost.

“We still have to go through the annexation project and don’t have funding there now. I would hesitate to commit funding there now,” she said. “Why are we pushing for this now rather than waiting?”

Mitchell said the funds will be available once the money would be awarded in the fall and would replenish quickly. She added that the program comes on a “first applied, first considered” basis.

“This is just how the process works for them to get everything in order so when the project starts they have all the pieces in place,” she said.