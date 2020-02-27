City Council approves resolution for $1.3 million grant to Wholestone Farms

The Fremont City Council voted to approve a resolution for a $1.3 million Local Option Economic Development (LB840) grant for WholeStone Farms during its meeting on Tuesday.
WholeStone is in the midst of a $331 million project that will provide a series of improvements to the pork supplier. Upgrades will include an expansion to the site’s office and a new carbon dioxide stunner.
Additionally, WholeStone looks to significantly increase its workforce. During the next five years, the company plans to bring around 800 employees into Fremont. That would bring the supplier’s total workforce up to around 2,100 people.
The LB840 grant was implemented for the purpose of “creating new jobs, expanding the labor market, retaining existing jobs, attracting new capital investment, broadening the tax base, and providing economic diversification to ensure economic stability and vitality for the City of Fremont and surrounding areas,” according to a staff report submitted by grant coordinator Lottie Mitchell.
Each application must be deemed eligible for LB840 funds by the city administrator before it is reviewed by the Citizens Advisory Review Committee and the Local Option Review Team.
Both committees examined WholeStone’s application and approved it unanimously, pushing it forward to city council for final approval.
“I hope we’ve shown how we can be a key member in Fremont,” said Scott Webb, WholeStone Farms’ CEO.
Wholestone also submitted an application to be annexed into the city limits, which was unanimously approved for first reading by city council earlier in the meeting. Mitchell’s staff report estimated the city would receive approximately $36,000 annually in property taxes if the company were to be annexed.
Councilmember Susan Jacobus shared concerns about approving the project for funding when the fund doesn’t currently have enough saved up to cover the cost.
“We still have to go through the annexation project and don’t have funding there now. I would hesitate to commit funding there now,” she said. “Why are we pushing for this now rather than waiting?”
Mitchell said the funds will be available once the money would be awarded in the fall and would replenish quickly. She added that the program comes on a “first applied, first considered” basis.
“This is just how the process works for them to get everything in order so when the project starts they have all the pieces in place,” she said.
Councilmember Brad Yerger echoed Jacobus’s concerns regarding funding. He was worried distributing such a large loan to a company the size of WholeStone would prevent smaller entrepreneurs from taking advantage of the program.
“LB funds can do a great deal for small businesses in Fremont and this is a large amount,” he said. “I strongly feel we should be using this for small business entrepreneurship.”
Mayor Scott Getzschman said LB840 funds are a tool that needs to be utilized whenever possible to enhance the community.
“LB840 is a tool in our toolbag to enhance companies to come to our community,” he said. “It’s exactly what the tool was set out to do. The ask is here. The sales tax we will receive based on the product they sell didn’t even get mentioned and that’s a huge number. We have an opportunity here and we need to grasp it.”
Councilmember Glen Ellis, owner of Milady Coffeehouse, said he was a “true small business guy” and he hopes the project will be successful.
“I think this would fit the need very well,” he said.
The motion to approve the resolution was made by council member Mark Legband and was passed 6-2, with Jacobus and Yerger voting against.