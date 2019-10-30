The Fremont City Council voted to approve a municipal code ordinance concerning sewer connections during its meeting Tuesday night.
The vote passed only 5-4, with Councilmembers Michael Kuhns, Linda McClain, Mark Legband and Matt Bechtel voting for. Mayor Scott Getzschman gave the deciding vote.
The divisiveness of the decision came from a discussion on whether or not the ordinance should be its own policy and that it waived certain parties.
Assistant City Administrator of Utilities Troy Schaben said although the practices were already in place, it needed to be codified.
“We got a request for a waiver of our sewer connection fee, and looking into it, we really didn’t have a policy of our fee,” he said. “We had a pass practice that we had been doing for some time, so we decided to maybe try codifying something for future situations.”
Councilmember Brad Yerger introduced a policy that he had been working on with Schaben and Councilmember Linda McClain as a committee for the past eight months. He said there was a lot of back-and-forths and found their discussions beneficial.
“What we’re trying to do is basically codify a policy for a connection to an existing sanitary sewer that is not part of an assessment or connection district, what would the fees be and how do we go about doing that,” Yerger said.
Yerger argued that using a sewer connection policy modeled after the water policy instead of an ordinance would provide for greater flexibility.
“Oftentimes, you need to make some modifications to this on a going-forward basis, or you just have a need to make adjustments,” he said. “And a policy is much more easily handled in that regard.”
The policy also introduces a three-year payment plan for annexation and a fee cap of $1,200 for single-family residences, similar to surrounding communities.
“Many people come to the city, want to connect to city services, find out how much it costs and then have to walk out saying, ‘We can’t afford it,’” Yerger said. “And so we wanted to encourage that by starting with this fee cap.”
Yerger said since the goals of the policy were first presented to the council last summer, the committee has attempted to keep pace with all of the requirements and make sure it was fair to all parties.
Legband asked Schaben if he approved everything with the policy, to which he said he did. However, Schaben said he did prefer the current system, which would be an ordinance.
McClain said she felt that the policy had expanded beyond what she had initially planned since early discussions with Schaben and Yerger.
A motion to approve the new policy failed 4-4, with Councilmembers Susan Jacobus, Glen Ellis, Mark Jensen and Yerger voting for.
The ordinance would be the same as the proposed policy, with the exception of a waiver for properties with over four lots and the three-year financing.
Jacobus said she was concerned by the lack of the word “ordinance” in the staff report, and Ellis and Jensen said it should be sent back and shaped into a policy.
“I don’t think we need the ordinance,” Jacobus said. “If we’re going to do the ordinance and approve it, we need to get rid of the waiver. There’s nothing in this expensive, $3,000 study or opinion that supports the waiver of a four-lot or an eight-lot or a developer. These are hard numbers that other communities are using, and there’s no exemptions at all in any of those communities.”
Yerger was critical of the absence of the rate consultant that worked on the ordinance.
“Wouldn’t it have been grand if the consultant had actually appeared tonight so that we could have asked questions of them as a part of the first reading before we decided to approve or not approve passing this onto another reading?” he said. “It seems to me this would have been the appropriate time to have someone with that expertise here to discuss the report that they presented and put into the council’s record.”
Motions to amend the ordinance by Jacobus and Yerger failed 4-4, as well as a motion to not approve a first meeting and to postpone until the next meeting.
The council also approved a motion to allow the Keene Memorial Library Board of Trustees to keep a full-time information technology specialist after Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer said he wanted to have city staff perform IT duties.
The council voted 6-2, with Legband and Kuhns voting against. The vote was met with some uncertainty by legal, who wasn’t sure if the council had the authority to direct staffing of the library, and Getzschman, who said the council was “micromanaging day-to-day operations of the city.”
Larry Jirsak, president of the library board, said the board discussed the elimination of the full-time position at its meeting last week.
Jirsak said in 2017, the council approved the full-time position, but he wasn’t sure what else could be done.
“There already is a full-time position. You approved that during the current budget,” he said. “The question really is, can that council action be overturned?”
The mass majority of the library’s programming is done online, Jirsak said, and with its planned expansion, even more computer space will be made.
“Who knows what technology, what leaps we’ll take in the next five years, 10 years?” he said. “I realize that administration wants to be effective, but by removing the IT from the library in-house and expecting IT here at city hall to come over to the library whenever there’s a problem, I think it’s going in a direction that’s less efficient.”
Yerger shared Jirsak’s concern and said if people had an issue filing taxes at the library, they wouldn’t want to have to go far to get help.
“So certainly having access to technology resource people at the library would seem to help alleviate some of those concerns,” he said.
The item was brought to the agenda by Jacobus, who said the library had approached her and wanted her to bring the issue to the council.
“I was kind of taken aback that there was discussion of even pulling [the full-time position] back and bringing that into city hall,” she said. “Because I understand from talking to a few of the libraries, which included Columbus, which included Schuyler, which included Lincoln and included two libraries in Omaha, that this is quite a monumental position and they are surprised that we’ve gotten by on just one.”
People during public comment shared their support for the full-time position. Robin White said the expansion would suffer if the position was not kept.
“There is a company that is interested in sponsoring a computer lab with the expansion; I doubt they would be interested if there’s no IT person for the public to use at the library,” she said.
Gene Schultz said he’s part of a group that meets in the evenings at the library. At that hour, he said its members might not receive help if something goes wrong with their equipment.
“I just see the need for an IT person at the library,” he said.
Denise Kay said she believes help is needed at the library, which is still three staff members short.
“The library is not just for checking out books or doing library stuff,” she said. “I totally support the library board and library director on getting what they rightfully need to help the community.”
The council also approved a liquor license for the Castle on Main, an event venue in downtown Fremont. The vote carried 7-0, with Bechtel abstaining. He told the council this was due to his involvement in the liquor industry, and would abstain from any future license votes.
Other votes of approval included the distribution of $15,000 of Keno Grant funds and the placement of “No Engine Breaking” signs on Morningside Road.
Getzschman announced during the meeting that the City had received $485,000 in Community Development Block Grant money for repairs to the Fremont Farmland Railroad Levy.