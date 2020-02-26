City council argues status of library board as ordinance advances

Yerger provided a separate, “blended” version of the ordinance that would allow the board to operate in a hybrid fashion. He said this would give the board hiring power.

Yerger’s version of the ordinance would still require any personnel, administrative or compensation policies and procedures applying to a director or employee of the library to be approved by Getzschman and the city council.

“It’s about trying to make sure we look out for what’s best for the library going forward,” Yerger said. “In speaking with the board, it’s the belief that they should be self-empowered.”

Concern over a lack of authority was seen last fall when the board learned the library might not be allowed to hire a full-time information technology specialist.

Walker said a verbal vote took place during a previous board meeting with Councilmembers Michael Kuhns and Jacobus present regarding the potential change. She said board members supported the change by a 3-1 vote.

That vote wasn’t taken officially, however, meaning there is no reflection of it in the board’s minutes, Walker said.