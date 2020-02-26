City council argues status of library board as ordinance advances

The Fremont City Council advanced an ordinance that would solidify the Keene Memorial Library Board of Trustees’ status as an advisory board, despite opposition from several councilmembers and Library Director Tina Walker at its meeting Tuesday night.
Mayor Scott Getzschman provided the overriding vote in the 5-4 decision to carry the ordinance into second reading. Council members Glen Ellis, Brad Yerger, Mark Jensen and Susan Jacobus voted against the ordinance. The ordinance would strike out language in the Fremont City Code that clarifies the hiring power of the board.
The ordinance would remove a sentence in Chapter 3, Article 7 of the city code that said the board would have the power to appoint a librarian and to hire other employees as they deem necessary.
In 1999, the city council adopted an ordinance giving the library board authority to appoint a librarian and all other employees. That ordinance was later changed in 2010, modifying the board to an advisory board.
That final line of Article 7 remained in the city code despite the 2010 changes and a municipal code overhaul in 2013 that again described the library board as advisory.
In December, City Attorney Tim Buckley recommended removing a sentence in Article 7, which he said should have been removed when the ordinance was amended in 2010.
Yerger provided a separate, “blended” version of the ordinance that would allow the board to operate in a hybrid fashion. He said this would give the board hiring power.
Yerger’s version of the ordinance would still require any personnel, administrative or compensation policies and procedures applying to a director or employee of the library to be approved by Getzschman and the city council.
“It’s about trying to make sure we look out for what’s best for the library going forward,” Yerger said. “In speaking with the board, it’s the belief that they should be self-empowered.”
Concern over a lack of authority was seen last fall when the board learned the library might not be allowed to hire a full-time information technology specialist.
Walker said a verbal vote took place during a previous board meeting with Councilmembers Michael Kuhns and Jacobus present regarding the potential change. She said board members supported the change by a 3-1 vote.
That vote wasn’t taken officially, however, meaning there is no reflection of it in the board’s minutes, Walker said.
“The board believes we should have the authority that all other boards have and they have the authority to hire their own staff,” she said. “I can’t even interview people about library positions. This will help us fill those positions that were budgeted for and will help me get back to work, which I haven’t been able to do since October.”
Since the verbal vote wasn’t reflected anywhere in the board’s minutes, Councilmember Mark Legband said it was difficult for him to take Walker’s word.
“I’m sorry, I trust you and believe you, but there’s nothing in writing to say who voted for it,” he said.
Walker said she would be willing to hold an official vote on the matter during a future meeting, but she said nothing would change. She added that she felt she was not involved in the decisions being made for the library.
“My input is not being included,” Walker said. “There is not a single person in this room who knows the library better than me and the fact that I’m not being included in these discussions means something needs to change.”
Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer said applicants have the opportunity to interview at the library as long as Walker requests it ahead of time.
However, Walker said Wimer’s statement wasn’t accurate. She said she approached human resources regarding the information technology position earlier in the year, only to find that the position had been blocked from moving forward.
Additionally, Walker said all interviews must take place in the city building with an HR representative present. She said Wimer believes the position should be split 50-50 between part-time staff rather than hiring a full-time IT specialist.
“With the IT position, I have no authority,” Walker said. “I can’t start the hiring process on my own. That’s when I found out it was being blocked.”
Walker said the lack of a full-time IT position has affected the work in the library. During the council meeting, she had to request an extension on the library board’s annual report due to short staffing.
Kuhns said the issue has become too emotional. He said he believes every member of the council wants to see what’s best for the library, but that it is important the correct process is followed.
“Legal counsel has advised us to do that and I’m going to stick with that,” Kuhns said.
Yerger made a motion to approve his version of the ordinance, which was seconded by Jacobus. The motion failed on a 4-4 tie, with McClain, Kuhns, Bechtel and Legband voting against the ordinance.
The council also voted on a resolution that would allow for an open prayer period before meetings. The resolution was previously introduced during the Jan. 28 meeting, but was pushed forward so legal counsel could research the policy further.
In his staff report, Yerger mentioned 2014 Supreme Court ruling Town of Greece v. Galloway, which was narrowly upheld by a vote of 5-4. The case decided that the Town of Greece, New York, could permit the use of voluntary chaplains for prayer before each legislative session.
The court may have ruled in favor of holding prayer, but City Attorney Travis Jacott believed the decision was far from unanimous.
“The nature of the opinion was so split up, making it hard to decipher how the court would proceed if it were brought up again,” he said.
The plan sets the framework for the prayer policy and the procedure for seeking volunteers for offering invocation. The prayer session would start at 6:55 p.m. and last three minutes.
Jensen has remained staunchly against the resolution since it was first introduced to be researched in November 2019. He said he has no problem with prayer, but his objection stems from a matter of policy in a government building.
During the Jan. 28 meeting, Jensen added that a person’s reluctance to participate in prayer would be on public display.
“They could feel, real or imagined, there might be repercussions if they don’t participate,” he said during the January meeting. I choose to honor my faith by not doing anything to make somebody of a different background than mine feel uncomfortable or unwelcome in any way.”
Jacott added that there would be no way to construct a “foolproof” policy that would prevent someone from pursuing litigation against the city council.
“I will agree with [Yerger] that it’s time to bring this to a vote,” Jensen said. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s a solution looking for a problem.”
Yerger said this resolution was inspired by a request from the public. He added that the resolution could help put people in the right mindset for the meeting.
“It would go a long way to promote civility in our meetings,” Yerger said. “When I heard this request, I thought this was important and I believe vocalized invocation is the way to go.”
Jacobus introduced a motion to approve the resolution, which was seconded by Yerger. That motion failed 3-5, with McClain, Legband, Jensen, Ellis and Kuhns being the dissenting votes.
Around 11:30 p.m., Legband introduced a motion to adjourn the meeting, which was seconded by Councilmember Matt Bechtel. The motion carried 5-4, with Getzschman casting the deciding vote and Ellis, Yerger, Jensen and Jacobus dissenting.