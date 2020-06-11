City Council discusses comprehensive plan, updated unified development code

Contractors such as Costco and WholeStone Farms never experienced any issue with the UDC, Getzschman said. He attributed that to the work done by Planning Director Jennifer Dam.

Dam said it was her desire to send out RFP proposals now to encumber funds for the current and next fiscal year as part of the comprehensive plan update.

She added that there are a number of issues she hopes to address by updating the city’s UDC. Dam said issues with fencing come up on a weekly basis on top of larger issues such as addressing the older parts of Fremont.

“There are older parts of town that we need to address in more depth,” she said. “Our subdivision guidelines are not as streamlined as they should be.”

She said once work on updates to the comprehensive plan begins, it will be timed to coincide to follow along with the initial 2020 census data when it is released.

“They’ll be able to have the census information,” she said. “By the time they’re starting to actually draft the document, it’s probably going to take at least 18 months for both of these to be done.”

Dam said she believed a strong proposal was being put together and advised against sitting back for any period of time to wait for census data to arrive.

“I really agree that if we wait another year that we’re going to continue to have a code that isn’t coordinated, and it will continue to be frustrating for everybody,” she said. “That’s why I think it is very important for us to move forward at this point in time.”

