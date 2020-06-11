City Council discusses comprehensive plan, updated unified development code

Councilmember Susan Jacobus introduced a discussion surrounding future updates to the City of Fremont’s comprehensive plan and unified development code during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
During the meeting, Jacobus said she wanted to hold a discussion based on prior talks regarding the issue in Planning Commission meetings.
“We have wished before to try to overhaul and totally revise the UDC and I get that,” she said. “We’ve been chastised for continual application of Band-Aids. We know we have issues with that.”
On the opposite side, Jacobus said she was hesitant toward moving forward with requests for proposals given the fact that the 2020 census hasn’t been completed yet.
“We don’t have the data from it and it won’t be complete this year,” she said. “The comprehensive plan should be the walk before we run. It is the basis for updating and revising our UDC.”
Jacobus said, rather than moving forward quickly without current data, it might be better to “take a step back” and wait for census information.
“ ... We won’t be able to update our comprehensive plan based on old data,” she said. “I would really rather we didn’t.”
Jacobus said the city is currently experiencing growing pains and that the city has grown in a different manner than what was anticipated during the previous census. She said moving preemptively could result in council spinning its wheels and expending unnecessary funds.
“I get it, we need to have an update, but it needs to be updated on adequate and as up-to-date information as possible,” she said.
Mayor Scott Getzschman said the comprehensive plan adopted in 2010 included input from himself, the council and others in addition to multiple public hearings held across the city.
Out of those hearings and discussions, Getzschman said the direction the council received was to grow.
“I believe that was the direction council took over the last 10 years, and that has happened,” he said. “Probably, in some cases, maybe not exactly the way it is laid out in that book, but that has happened.”
From there, Getzschman said multiple councils moved forward with a decision to implement a new UDC.
“We knew it was a fluid document,” he said. “We knew that we were going to have challenges with it, which we certainly have. I certainly appreciate the input and help from council as we work through that.”
Getzschman said there are many contractors, many of whom come from out of town, believe the UDC is a good document. He said the main problem with the UDC lies within contractors inside Fremont.
“Our challenge is the UDC is a change for our contractors in Fremont,” he said. “And I hate to say that, but it is change. They’re getting used to it, but they have more problems with it than our out-of-town contractors.”
Contractors such as Costco and WholeStone Farms never experienced any issue with the UDC, Getzschman said. He attributed that to the work done by Planning Director Jennifer Dam.
Dam said it was her desire to send out RFP proposals now to encumber funds for the current and next fiscal year as part of the comprehensive plan update.
She added that there are a number of issues she hopes to address by updating the city’s UDC. Dam said issues with fencing come up on a weekly basis on top of larger issues such as addressing the older parts of Fremont.
“There are older parts of town that we need to address in more depth,” she said. “Our subdivision guidelines are not as streamlined as they should be.”
She said once work on updates to the comprehensive plan begins, it will be timed to coincide to follow along with the initial 2020 census data when it is released.
“They’ll be able to have the census information,” she said. “By the time they’re starting to actually draft the document, it’s probably going to take at least 18 months for both of these to be done.”
Dam said she believed a strong proposal was being put together and advised against sitting back for any period of time to wait for census data to arrive.
“I really agree that if we wait another year that we’re going to continue to have a code that isn’t coordinated, and it will continue to be frustrating for everybody,” she said. “That’s why I think it is very important for us to move forward at this point in time.”
