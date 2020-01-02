The Fremont City Council discussed the sale of land owned by the city to Del Peterson and Associates, a local farm equipment auction company, at its meeting Monday night.
The land being sold is the last remaining lot owned by the city in the Nelson Business Park in southeast Fremont.
City Administrator Brian Newton said the city conducted an appraisal on the land, which came in at $11,200. It first received an offer at that price, a second offer at $150,000 and a third offer at $160,00 from Steve and Brandon Peterson.
“I think they would like to build a new building, new office facility on this location, and so it’d be a really good spot for that,” he said. “It is subject to covenants out there. They’ve met with both Bruce Nelson and Mike Herre at FCC (Fremont Contract Carriers), and so I think they would be a great addition to the Nelson Business Park.”
Councilmember Mark Jensen made a motion to hold the second reading, which was seconded by Councilmember Mark Legband and passed 7-0. Councilmember Matt Bechtel was not in attendance.
The third reading for the item will be held at the council’s Jan. 14 meeting.
During the meeting, Mayor Scott Getzschman also formally announced that he would not run for re-election in 2020. Getzschman has been mayor since 2010.
“I think it’s no secret to most of you, but I do not plan on running for a third term,” he said. “I certainly enjoy being mayor and I will enjoy being mayor for the next year as well, but this will be my last term.”
Getzschman also thanked the department heads and employees for their work on flood repairs with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association.
You have free articles remaining.
Getzschman removed a motion to approve claims from Dec. 11 through 30 and authorize checks to be drawn on the proper accounts from the consent agenda due to the claims featuring an invoice from Getzschman Heating and Cooling, of which he is co-owner of.
The item included receiving a copy of the invoice, a copy of the potential conflict of interest and a copy of the contractual statement, which were approved unanimously.
“The potential conflict of interest was filed the day of the service call and the contract was filed when we invoiced the project,” Getzschman said. “So that’s what was actually included with Jody [Sanders’] report, was the contractual statement.”
The service concerned the failure of discharge air sensor at the Fremont Wastewater Treatment Plant, which controls the temperature of the air leaving the unit. The sensor, which caused a no-heat situation, was replaced and calibrated.
The council also received a collection report, which Councilmember Susan Jacobus said was also received by the utility board.
“We’ve asked for this in prior months,” she said. “It’s just informational and shows the impact that our collections have.”
After a motion from Councilmember Brad Yerger and a second from Jacobus, the claims were unanimously approved.
The council also approved the minutes from the Dec. 10 meeting. After City Clerk Tyler Ficken noted that the agenda mistakenly said Nov. 26, the item was amended and unanimously approved.
The next council meeting will be held Jan. 14.