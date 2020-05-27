City Council handles business surrounding Bluestem Commons

"The questions are whether you're going to ask the developer to take responsibility to pay for it," he said. " ... If you leave this issue silent and approve of this tonight, I'm going to wager that it will be on the property taxpayers back."

He said Bluestem Commons provides no access to major Fremont employers, schools, libraries or medical facilities. Eikmeier added that the "not in my backyard" argument made by his opponents is a cop-out.

"The 'not in my backyard' issue is a convenient way of dismissing the opponents," he said. "It is not a significant issue that the city of Fremont should be facing."

Ritz Lake real estate representative Greg Hall said the zoning request should be denied due to overwhelming opposition from the adjacent property.

"The request for zoning must be denied," he said. "That is, after all, the job of the council to enforce ordinances and to act on the will of your constituents. Any action, other than denial, would be a grave disservice to the people you're elected to represent."

Greater Fremont Development Council President Garry Clark voiced his support of the development. He said the city is currently has a strong need for housing in the area than previously predicted.