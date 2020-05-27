City Council handles business surrounding Bluestem Commons

The Fremont City Council approved several ordinances and resolutions pertaining to the Bluestem Commons property during its Tuesday meeting.
The community, developed by Hoppe Homes in Lincoln, is planned out to be located on the northeast side of Fremont. It will consist of 34 acres at the southwest corner of County Road T and Luther Road.
The council first approved final reading for a change of zoning for Bluestem Commons.
Since its first reading in March, the developer of the property submitted revisions to the Blustem Commons Planned Development by adding six detached single-family lots along Luther Road.
According to a staff report submitted by Planning Director Jennifer Dam, the revised development contains four housing types: single-family detached, duplex, townhouse and multi-family units.
Those proportions meet housing requirements under the city's municipal code, according to Dam's report. Section 11-602.03 of the city code requires a minimum of 10% for one type of building and a maximum of 50% of a specific building type.
"This has been going through the process since Nov. 18. There have been multiple changes that have been made to the development as it has moved through the process," Dam said. " ... The narrative that is attached with the planned development stipulates the type of uses that would be allowed."
Attorney Tom Huston, who represented the developer at the meeting, said the change in zoning provides vision under the city's unified development code.
"It's designed to ensure flexibility in the use and development of the land," Huston said. "It's designed to provide a high level of urban amenities."
Huston said the development is one that is not being provided anywhere else in the city at this time.
"This is a project that has not otherwise been available in the city of Fremont," he said. "It's going to provide housing opportunities for workforce housing. It's going to provide mixed-income housing opportunities for both rental and ownership."
Don Eikmeier, who serves as a consultant for the adjacent property Ritz Lake, said there were several discrepancies regarding the proposal.
Eikmeier said the property doesn't feature any pedestrian connection to Fremont.
"It has a half-mile gap in which nothing is provided," he said. " ... More than likely one-and-a-half persons would be children growing up in this neighborhood. You're going to have 600 kids coming to school from this neighborhood."
Eikmeier said at some point the council will be asked to build a connection to the community. He said they will then need to decide who will take responsibility for building it.
"The questions are whether you're going to ask the developer to take responsibility to pay for it," he said. " ... If you leave this issue silent and approve of this tonight, I'm going to wager that it will be on the property taxpayers back."
He said Bluestem Commons provides no access to major Fremont employers, schools, libraries or medical facilities. Eikmeier added that the "not in my backyard" argument made by his opponents is a cop-out.
"The 'not in my backyard' issue is a convenient way of dismissing the opponents," he said. "It is not a significant issue that the city of Fremont should be facing."
Ritz Lake real estate representative Greg Hall said the zoning request should be denied due to overwhelming opposition from the adjacent property.
"The request for zoning must be denied," he said. "That is, after all, the job of the council to enforce ordinances and to act on the will of your constituents. Any action, other than denial, would be a grave disservice to the people you're elected to represent."
Greater Fremont Development Council President Garry Clark voiced his support of the development. He said the city is currently has a strong need for housing in the area than previously predicted.
" ... The need for Bluestem is still prevalent today, even with COVID-19, even with the flood issues we've had," Clark said. "It's actually created more of a need and what we're seeing from the economic development realm is that people want to move to Fremont. People want to work here."
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz also voiced her support for the property. She referenced her work on the Fremont Chamber Board of Directors 10 years ago, saying affordable housing was a major need within the community.
"I believe that is still one of Fremont's biggest needs," she said. "This project, both its location and development team, is uniquely suited to deliver housing that is accessible to medium or affordable income residents."
While she noted other developments and housing projects that have been approved, Walz said Bluestem addresses the specific need for affordable housing.
"I feel like they are unlikely to address this specific unmet need which is, again, affordable housing for medium-income community members," she said.
Councilmember Glen Ellis said he was all for finding affordable housing, but concerns about getting children to and from school and finding a more incremental way of addressing affordable housing rather than inserting a large development gave him pause.
"It's just a little concerning to me as far as putting such a high density outside that eventually is all going to be owned by the city and we'll be managing it, but that's a long time from now and so that's what my concern is," Ellis said.
Jake Hoppe, a member of the development team for the project, said this type of development doesn't happen overnight if approved.
"It will be incremental over time," he said.
Hoppe said he would guess that the city, given the direction of its comprehensive plan as far as growth, would catch up in the northeast area.
He added that the city's housing strategy has followed a pattern of building hundreds of $400,000 homes to create an opportunity for potential homeowners. Hoppe said that strategy simply hasn't met the city's need for affordable housing.
"It's a fine strategy. It's a necessary strategy, but it's not sufficient," he said.
Councilmember Mark Legband introduced a motion to approve and hold final reading on the change in zoning, which was seconded by Councilmember Susan Jacobus. The motion carried 6-2, with Councilmember Brad Yerger and Ellis voting in opposition.
Council also approved both the preliminary plat, final plat and planned development agreement for the property, voting along the same lines as the change in zoning, with only Ellis and Yerger voting in opposition.
A motion to approve the Bluestem Commons Subdivision Agreement failed after questions were raised regarding emergency response to the property.
Yerger asked how the city would cover the cost for local fire or police departments responding to calls.
"If a fire call comes and they're the first available and get there the quickest, they're going to respond," Yerger said. " ... How does the city cover its costs for those participations then, if it's really supposed to be county or volunteer or whatever would be serving and the same really goes for law enforcement. If the sheriff's department can't make that call, is the local police department going to make that call, because it is an emergency."
Yerger asked how Fremont residents would get recovery from those expenditures located in the city that are forced to dispatch out of town.
"Maybe there should be something in the subdivision agreement that provides for reimbursement to the city if we have to fulfill those duties," he said. " ... That's not in this agreement and maybe that's worth studying a little longer."
City administrator Brian Newton said handling the fire department is an easier matter because the development can contract out to handle those calls. Police response provides a more difficult challenge, he said. Permission has to be granted from the sheriff's department, which Newton said has not been obtained by the development yet.
"We've just not been able to crack that nut and I don't think it's your responsibility to go get that. They're going to have to go work with the sheriff to get that before they can come to us and off the agreement, in my understanding," Newton said.
Councilmember Michael Kuhns introduced a motion to approve the agreement, which failed on a 3-5 vote, with Councilmember Matt Bechtel, McClain, Yerger, Jensen and Ellis voting in opposition.
Jacobus introduced a motion to adjourn the meeting at 12:00 a.m. The motion carried 7-1, with Yerger being the only vote against.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.