City council holding special meeting for public input on biennial budget

The Fremont City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss and have public input on the city’s biennial 2022-2023 budget.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at the Fremont Municipal Building’s City Council Chambers on the second floor.

Director of Finance Jody Sanders said the meeting will be open-ended and will feature no presentations in place by staff.

“It’s not my expectation that I will do anything other than take notes, to listen to what people have to say about the budget.”

According to Legislative Bill 148, introduced in 2019 by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte and approved by Gov. Pete Ricketts on Feb. 13, 2020, a budget hearing must be held separately from a scheduled council meeting and not be restricted by time.

“And when we have that hearing, we have to have all of the elements ready for that,” Sanders said. “So we can’t do it before Aug. 20 when the valuations come from the county, because that’s one of the things that we have to publish for the public meeting notice.”

Sanders said the special meeting to hold the public hearing on the budget is currently set for Sept. 7.

