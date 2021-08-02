City council holding special meeting for public input on biennial budget

The Fremont City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss and have public input on the city’s biennial 2022-2023 budget.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at the Fremont Municipal Building’s City Council Chambers on the second floor.
Director of Finance Jody Sanders said the meeting will be open-ended and will feature no presentations in place by staff.
“It’s not my expectation that I will do anything other than take notes, to listen to what people have to say about the budget.”
According to Legislative Bill 148, introduced in 2019 by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte and approved by Gov. Pete Ricketts on Feb. 13, 2020, a budget hearing must be held separately from a scheduled council meeting and not be restricted by time.
“And when we have that hearing, we have to have all of the elements ready for that,” Sanders said. “So we can’t do it before Aug. 20 when the valuations come from the county, because that’s one of the things that we have to publish for the public meeting notice.”
Sanders said the special meeting to hold the public hearing on the budget is currently set for Sept. 7.
Those unable to attend the meeting in person can watch via livestream on YouTube or through Zoom by visiting zoom.us/j/91464913418.
People wishing to make a comment through Zoom must press *9. Once called upon to speak by Mayor Joey Spellerberg, press *6 to unmute and speak and *6 again to mute when done.
The council discussed large capital projects regarding the budget during a special meeting held on July 13. The projects discussed included the construction of a joint law enforcement center, road reconstruction projects and a neighborhood pool.
The project listing did not include a new fire station or a remodel of the existing station, with a staff report from Sanders citing the ongoing study for the Fremont Fire Department.
A June 25 draft of the 2022-2023 budget presented to the city council two days later has total expenditures for 2022 at $25,747,982 and 2023 at $33,955,658.
The last biennial budget was passed by the council at its meeting on Sept. 10, 2019. It conducted three study sessions related to the budget during the course of seven weeks before its unanimous approval.