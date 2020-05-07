City Council holds special meeting to discuss DCHS, forms advisory board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Fremont City Council approved a Citizen Advisory Board to look into citizen complaints regarding the Dodge County Humane Society and its services provided under the city’s animal control contract during a special meeting Tuesday.

The item, which was brought forward by councilmembers Glen Ellis, Susan Jacobus, Mark Jensen and Brad Yerger, was requested in response to a number of requests from Fremont citizens, according to a report submitted to council.

Ellis said he was glad the council came together to approve the board and that he was looking forward to citizen discussion on the matter.

Jacobus said the item was brought forth due to a “series of unfortunate events that have been re-occurring.”

“For whatever reason, this has failed to reach the council,” she said. “Since some of us have been involved in this for many years, we have had repeated input from the public about concerns and discussions.”

Jacobus asked that any who do serve on the board remain objective and stay on the task at hand, which she said is to discuss whether the humane society is in compliance.