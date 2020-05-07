City Council holds special meeting to discuss DCHS, forms advisory board

The Fremont City Council approved a Citizen Advisory Board to look into citizen complaints regarding the Dodge County Humane Society and its services provided under the city’s animal control contract during a special meeting Tuesday.
The item, which was brought forward by councilmembers Glen Ellis, Susan Jacobus, Mark Jensen and Brad Yerger, was requested in response to a number of requests from Fremont citizens, according to a report submitted to council.
Ellis said he was glad the council came together to approve the board and that he was looking forward to citizen discussion on the matter.
Jacobus said the item was brought forth due to a “series of unfortunate events that have been re-occurring.”
“For whatever reason, this has failed to reach the council,” she said. “Since some of us have been involved in this for many years, we have had repeated input from the public about concerns and discussions.”
Jacobus asked that any who do serve on the board remain objective and stay on the task at hand, which she said is to discuss whether the humane society is in compliance.
According to the report, the board is being created to research, investigate, document and make recommendations to the City Council regarding citizen complaints and potential state law and city municipal code violations.
Council also heard and received several citizen complaints during the meeting. The complaints ranged from alleged failure to respond to calls to pick up animals and roadkill to reclaiming animals from owners for illegitimate reasons.
Included in the report submitted by council is a petition with 1,100 signatures from Fremont residents asking for an investigation into DCHS.
One instance alleges the humane society reclaimed a dog from its owners after it was taken to be spayed at a veterinary clinic.
Several humane society employees refuted claims made by the public during the meeting.
One current employee said the humane society does what it can to take care of animals.
“People don’t truly know what’s going on, they’re just basing it off what other people say,” the employee said.
This is a developing story. Follow the Fremont Tribune for further updates on this issue.
