City council looking at property tax request

As the Fremont City Council considers changing a property tax request for 2023, a local official is expressing concerns about the city having the budget authority to provide needed services in the future.

Council members will consider the property tax request for 2023 during their Sept. 13 meeting.

Considering inflation, some council members have talked about keeping the property tax request the same as last year.

With this option – because the city’s property valuation has increased – the tax levy will go down.

So while the city’s property tax was 33 cents on the dollar in 2022, it would be a little over 30 cents on the dollar in 2023.

However, citing upcoming city projects and other costs – such as those involving firefighters and police protection—Fremont City Administrator Jody Sanders is asking the council to consider the state’s allowable growth option, which would amount to about 31 cents on the dollar for 2023.

During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Councilman Brad Yerger said now is the wrong time to entertain any kind of increase in taxes even if it’s the allowable growth option.

“The public is hurting right now,” Yerger said. “I don’t think there’s any question that the amount of costs they incur at the pump, at the grocery store, paying their utility bills, trying to make sure that they don’t default on their taxes on their homes so they can continue to live in them, are all on the minds of every citizen in Fremont right now, because inflation is terrible.”

But during a special Aug. 23 budget meeting, Sanders told the council that future operating costs are expected to increase due to:

Three percent annual increases in salaries based on already negotiated union contracts. A police contract will be negotiated in the next budget cycle. Even with no additional staff, the city can expect to increase salaries and benefits by about $300,000 annually.

Additional staffing also is being considered as the city continues to grow and expand. One staffer to consider includes a new training officer for the Fremont Fire Department, which has three new fire captains and three new lieutenants. The city also has applied for a SAFER grant – which if received – will only pay for additional firefighters for three years. After that, the city pays for those salaries.

Last year, Fremonters expressed a need for more firefighters, a police station and better streets.

Approved capital projects. The city is looking at either remodeling or rebuilding its fire station. It could build satellites in other locations as the city expands. A new law enforcement center is budgeted currently at $10 million funded by reserves and public safety bonds.

Inflation and supply chain issues.

With such things in mind, Sanders proposed three options for the council to consider:

Option 1: Leave the city’s property tax request the same for 2023 as it was the previous year. Since the city’s valuation has increased by 7.58%, this will reduce the levy.

So for example, in 2021-22, the taxes for a home valued at $150,000 was $489.

If the city’s property tax request was left the same, the request would be $454 – a savings of $35 for the year.

That’s because the city’s levy will go down due to the increased valuation.

In 2022, the property in Fremont was valued at $1.9 billion.

For 2023, it is valued at $2.1 billion.

Sanders sees ramifications to leaving the property tax request the same, however.

One ramification involves the Municipal Equalization Fund (MEF), an amount of money set aside by the Nebraska State Legislature to provide property tax relief.

Fremont’s council lowered the property tax request by $1 million over the course of the two-year budget cycle of 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.

But in 2021-22, the city lost $800,000 in property tax relief from the MEF.

Instead of receiving $880,000, the city received $80,000 in 2022.

Sanders said that $800,000 could have been used in many ways – such as six new firefighters.

At the same time, a person with a $150,000 house saved $54 over that two-year time period.

Option 2. Accept the increase due to allowable growth of 3.81%. This will provide for an increase of $241,650 to property tax request.

Sanders suggests the council consider taking the allowable growth option.

If the city takes the growth allowed by the state for 2022-23 – instead of leaving it the same—the cost for someone with a home valued at $150,000 would be $472—$17 less than the previous year.

Option 3. Take the total valuation increase. Sanders said the council probably won’t choose this option, since it passed a resolution on Tuesday not to attend a joint public hearing of political subdivisions requesting an increase in its property tax request of more than the allowable growth percentage.

This option would have affected not only new property, but also if valuation of a property has increased.

Sanders said the county and public schools take this option, but the city hasn’t been doing so.

This third option would have generated $441,000. A homeowner with a $150,000 house would pay $525 in property taxes as opposed to $489 – a $37 increase from the previous year.

In listening to conversation in the city council chambers, Sanders believes the council may opt for the middle of the road with Option 2.

“Taking the whole amount did not seem palatable to them,” she said. “So we can still take some and still lower your tax from the prior year, but we’re taking that incremental growth.”

Sanders said since 2019, the council has kept the property tax request pretty level.

But with all the new rooftops and new businesses coming to town, the need to extend city services – such as fire, police, parks, library and streets—is there.

Since the city hasn’t been taking the allowable increases each year since 2019, Sanders is concerned the city won’t have the authority to spend what it needs to meet the city’s needs in 2025.

That’s because of lid limits from the state, which say a city can’t spend restricted funds more than the allowable growth each year.

Sanders is concerned the city won’t have the budget authority needed to service all the growth happening in Fremont.

She said dipping into the city’s reserves isn’t a long-term solution.

During the budget hearing, Sanders posed a scenario.

“When you get to that year where, ‘We’re done living off of reserves. Let’s increase our property tax request’ – with all of the levy limits and lid limits that the state has already imposed on us, we are limited. We can’t just go from .29 up to .4, because now – all of sudden – we need money. There are restrictions on that.”

She stressed the need for the gradual increase.

“That’s why taking these incremental steps will help us so when we need $10 million in property tax to run the city in say, 2026-27, we’ll have incrementally reached that level, instead of saying, ‘OK, we’re going to go along and now we’re going to try to have this big increase.’ We can’t do that,” she said.

Council meetings start at 7 p.m. with public comment at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at 400 E. Military Ave.