City Council passes pair of resolutions related to repair, potential expansion of Fremont levee

Fremont City Council approved two resolutions regarding the permanent repair and expansion of the Fremont, Farmland, Railroad Levee during its Tuesday meeting.
The city took ownership of the levee after it was breached in two locations during the March 2019 flood. It has since made efforts to rehabilitate and maintain the levee in an effort to provide better protection to the city.
The city recently completed rehabilitation work on the levee, which included removing woody vegetation within 15 feet of the base of both sides of the levee.
The completed rehabilitation work will allow the levee to be enrolled in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers PL-8499 maintenance program.
Now, work is shifting to focus on breach repair on the levee. Lottie Mitchell, grant coordinator, said this front focuses on removing the temporary fill where the breaches occurred, excavating below the current levee structure and replacing it with an approved material.
Tuesday’s resolution focused on approving an engineering services contract with JEO Consulting to design plans for the levee’s permanent repair.
According to background information submitted to council, the Federal Emergency Management Agency obligated funds for the permanent repairs in early August. The obligation means FEMA will reimburse 75% of the costs to make the permanent repairs.
The report stated the estimated cost of the repairs is $507,000.
The cost to provide design plans for the repairs with JEO Consulting is listed at $79,400. Those costs will be reimbursed through a community development block grant.
“For this item, the engineering services for the design of permanent repairs is at no cost to the city,” Mitchell said.
Another resolution introduced by Mitchell regarding the Fremont, Farmland, Railroad levee allowed for the hiring of JEO Consulting to draft designs for the extension of the levee to the north toward Military Avenue.
Similar to the previous resolution, the $85,200 in engineering costs for the designs will be reimbursed through a community development block grant.
Mitchell said it would be beneficial to have the extension looked at to potentially provide better flood protection.
“We would then have the [specifications] to have that built, as well as an engineer’s cost estimate so that we can seek future funding, as we do not currently have funding for the construction of an extension, but we will have something on the shelf ready to go for when we do identify that funding source,” she said.
Mitchell said the city does not own all the land that is required for the extension, but it has held conversations with property owners on both sides of the levee where the potential expansion would take place.
“All landowners are in agreement that if this provides benefit to the city, they’re willing to work with the city to accomplish that,” she said.
