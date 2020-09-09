City Council passes pair of resolutions related to repair, potential expansion of Fremont levee

The report stated the estimated cost of the repairs is $507,000.

The cost to provide design plans for the repairs with JEO Consulting is listed at $79,400. Those costs will be reimbursed through a community development block grant.

“For this item, the engineering services for the design of permanent repairs is at no cost to the city,” Mitchell said.

Another resolution introduced by Mitchell regarding the Fremont, Farmland, Railroad levee allowed for the hiring of JEO Consulting to draft designs for the extension of the levee to the north toward Military Avenue.

Similar to the previous resolution, the $85,200 in engineering costs for the designs will be reimbursed through a community development block grant.

Mitchell said it would be beneficial to have the extension looked at to potentially provide better flood protection.

“We would then have the [specifications] to have that built, as well as an engineer’s cost estimate so that we can seek future funding, as we do not currently have funding for the construction of an extension, but we will have something on the shelf ready to go for when we do identify that funding source,” she said.