City Council takes first steps to introduce time limits in meetings

Fremont City Council took the first steps in approving an ordinance that would limit the amount of time city councilmembers are allowed to speak on each agenda item.
The meeting, held over Zoom, lasted over five-and-a-half hours before a motion to adjourn was unanimously passed at 12:34 a.m.
The ordinance, introduced by Councilmembers Mark Jensen, Linda McClain and Mark Legband, would limit the amount of time each councilmember could speak on any given agenda item to five minutes.
Jensen said meetings had become routinely long over the past year, making it difficult for council to move forward. He added that he believed a small number of councilmembers utilized large amounts of time during the meetings.
In a report filed by Jensen, Legband and McClain, they state that councilmembers taking up a large block of time have no regard for efficiency. The report states “this situation at times inhibits others on Council from feeling they can participate without extending and slowing down the meetings even further.”
The ordinance was divisive among many councilmembers, with some believing this ordinance was a step toward bringing back parity to council meetings, while others saw it as a limit to free speech and a disservice to their constituents.
Councilmember Susan Jacobus said she had been contacted at length by members of the public regarding the proposed opposition.
“People expect us to be their voice,” she said. “I don’t know how you expect us to do that with a gag order.”
Jacobus said there are a number of alternatives the council could explore to help make meetings more efficient, such as holding more study sessions.
“We don’t have study sessions, we don’t have all the meetings,” she said. “They did exist but they don’t happen now.”
She added that councilmembers don’t receive committee reports and said there was a certain level of mistrust in regard to receiving information from city personnel.
“This is a two-way street,” Jacobus said. “If nothing else, this has brought to light that there are issues.”
Jensen said this ordinance would allow more members of the public to participate in meetings, rather than be dissuaded due to the meetings late run-times.
“In my mind, this is the meeting for getting business done,” he said. “As far as back-and-forth negotiations, that can go in places other than this meeting. They should be more concise and should be here to get things done.”
According to a graph put together by City Clerk Tyler Ficken comparing the length of Fremont’s average council meeting to other cities comparable in size, including Hastings, Norfolk, North Platte and Columbus, as of Jan. 1, 2018, Fremont’s average meeting length totaled three hours and twenty minutes long. The combined average of other cities for that same time period totaled just under 50 minutes.
Councilmember Brad Yerger shared concerns regarding the relevance of average meeting lengths of surrounding cities. He said other cities might not be experiencing a similar size of growth or would even handle a similar agenda caseload during any given meeting.
“The cities compared to this may not even match up,” Yerger said. “As presented, I can’t see how this can be very workable and it can’t allow for representation for those who put us here.”
Several members of the public also voiced their opposition to the ordinance. Fremont resident Gene Schultz said he believed it was clear that nobody enjoys long meetings, but councilmembers need time to “ferret out issues.”
“Will muzzling discussion yield the best outcome for citizens?” he asked. “Will all the questions for problems be aired?”
Schultz likened the ordinance to simply a limitation of free speech, saying it tackles the wrong problem.
“Limiting free speech is what tyrants do,” he said. “Freedom of speech is a principal pillar of a free government.”
Jensen added that discussion for a particular item isn’t just limited to one five-minute comment for each member. Public comment will remain in effect and councilmembers will have another five-minute window following that to speak.
According to the ordinance, any debate for a particular agenda item would end after 40 minutes elapse, forcing the council to either vote or continue the item.
Jensen added that any rule of the council may be suspended by a three-fourths majority vote.
Fremont resident Steve Ray also voiced his opposition to the ordinance. He said long meetings can be chalked up to the council’s long agenda.
“When you carry things over it makes the next meetings even longer,” he said. “Some people sit through those meetings waiting to be heard and you adjourn before getting there and I’m sure that doesn’t help.”
Ray added that limiting the amount of discussion any given council member may have on an item isn’t the right step.
“I don’t think it’s a good idea to limit council members analyzing questions,” he said.
Legband said he’s had twice as many people calling in asking city council to look into the length of its meetings. He said a majority of questions presented to city staff during the meeting can be handled ahead of time.
“We’re not trying to muzzle people, but we’re trying to organize this so we can get things accomplished in a timely manner,” he said.
Councilmember Glen Ellis questioned the logistics of the ordinance. Specifically, he wanted to know if questions presented to city staff would count against each councilmember’s five-minute limit.
Ellis said proposed ordinance never explicitly states how the five minutes will be enforced, as the only proposed change that discusses the five-minute time limit states: “During discussion, general debate, or debate on any particular agenda item, each Council Member shall confine his or her remarks to a total of five minutes.”
“This just becomes a logistical nightmare,” he said. “It’s not a good idea.
Ellis also deferred to City Attorney Travis Jacott, asking if the ordinance would hold up as a legal action taken by the council.
“We’re confident this is going to fly,” Jacott said.
McClain said she started researching potential alternatives to make council meetings more efficient with the belief that good government requires good meetings.
“... That requires meetings that don’t go late in the night,” she said.
McClain said she received 30 comments from members of the public, with positive and negative opinions split 50/50.
“I had some good dialogue with people who had some good ideas,” she said. “We have to find a way to make meetings more efficient and maybe this isn’t the solution but it has begun a dialogue that we need to continue.”
Councilmember Michael Kuhns said the bottom line is that he believes there are a majority of councilmembers who don’t believe they are getting adequate time to air their concerns, compared to three who he believed are getting that time.
“With freedom of speech, well we can all say that,” he said. “We have five members who feel like we aren’t getting adequate time and we’d like something done about that.”
Kuhns said he talks to hundreds of Fremont residents when doing research prior to council meetings and believes he’s been involved in the community longer than any other council member.
“I feel like I’m pretty well-liked,” he said. “I have a pretty good cross-cut of all members of the community regardless of income and position.”
While many councilmembers said they received a strong response from the public regarding the ordinance, Jensen said his phone has remained silent since it was introduced to the agenda two weeks ago.
“The people who are against this have known for two weeks and my phone has been dead,” he said. “It’s as much on them as it is on me.”
The discussion regarding the ordinance lasted over an hour before any initial action was introduced by Jacobus. Given the council’s current meeting format due to the coronavirus, she felt it was inappropriate to vote on this issue.
“This should be continued until after COVID-19 is over,” she said. “This is not the format this should be dealt with.”
City council meetings are currently held electronically over the teleconference software Zoom. In recent weeks, the meetings have been mired by technical difficulties, as the council was forced to adjourn before handling any business last week due to technical issues.
Earlier in the meeting, McClain discussed the possibility of continuing the ordinance, saying it might be prudent to move on so council could address other items.
Jacobus made a motion to continue the ordinance, which was seconded by Yerger. The motion failed 5-3, with Councilmember Matt Bechtel, Legband, Jensen, Kuhns and McClain voting in opposition.
Following the vote, Jacobus described the ordinance as a “knee-jerk reaction” and said the council acted dysfunctional as a whole.
“Some of us have been cut off before any discussion because somebody made a motion,” she said. “I am opposed to this and disappointed in this body as a whole.”
Jensen introduced a motion to approve the ordinance, which was seconded by Legband. The motion passed 5-3, with Jacobus, Yerger and Ellis voting in opposition.
Kuhns then introduced a motion to waive the first and second readings of the ordinance and move to final reading, which was seconded by Legband.
The motion failed 5-4, with Mayor Scott Getzschman voting in favor of the motion. Despite the five votes, the motion required six voted to waive the first and second readings.
Ellis, Yerger, Jacobus and McClain voted against the motion, with McClain saying she believed the bill required more discussion.
“We need to talk about it a little more,” she said.
