City Council takes first steps to introduce time limits in meetings

“With freedom of speech, well we can all say that,” he said. “We have five members who feel like we aren’t getting adequate time and we’d like something done about that.”

Kuhns said he talks to hundreds of Fremont residents when doing research prior to council meetings and believes he’s been involved in the community longer than any other council member.

“I feel like I’m pretty well-liked,” he said. “I have a pretty good cross-cut of all members of the community regardless of income and position.”

While many councilmembers said they received a strong response from the public regarding the ordinance, Jensen said his phone has remained silent since it was introduced to the agenda two weeks ago.

“The people who are against this have known for two weeks and my phone has been dead,” he said. “It’s as much on them as it is on me.”

The discussion regarding the ordinance lasted over an hour before any initial action was introduced by Jacobus. Given the council’s current meeting format due to the coronavirus, she felt it was inappropriate to vote on this issue.

“This should be continued until after COVID-19 is over,” she said. “This is not the format this should be dealt with.”