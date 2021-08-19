City hears updates on comprehensive plan, unified development code

“So you ensure that the types of homes or the types of structures that are placed there or built there in the future are responding to the uses around it or responding to the building types around it,” he said.

After taking input from the council, planning commission and the open house on Wednesday night, Davis said Houseal Lavigne will use the feedback to start writing the plan.

Davis said in September and November, deliverables on the different frameworks and downtown subarea plan will be presented.

“That’ll be an opportunity for you to give us feedback, make sure we’re on track before ultimately the beginning of next year when we bring this all into one completely comprehensive plan document.”

The plan will be included with the long-range transportation plan, as Davis said the two are intertwined.

“What we recommend in terms of land use is going to directly impact the capacity or the infrastructure needs of the transportation side, and vice versa,” he said.

With the UDC, Jackie Wells, also of Houseal Lavigne, said it would follow a 12-article structure with the most general information at the beginning to help guide people through the development process before getting more detailed.