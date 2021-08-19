City hears updates on comprehensive plan, unified development code

The Fremont City Council and Planning Commission had a joint meeting for an update on the city’s comprehensive plan and unified development code Tuesday.
The members received an update from Houseal Lavigne Associates, with Nikolas Davis discussing the comprehensive plan’s proposed contents and updates during the next few months.
In discussing the planning process, Davis started by presenting the plan’s vision statement and goals.
“These goals might start to get tweaked over time, but overall, these are sort of what we’re trying to address,” he said.
One of the goals included creating a balanced and sustainable growth strategy with the plan by balancing improving current infrastructure and neighborhoods with looking ahead.
“So as we start to grow or we start to develop in the future, timing our infrastructure with roadways, utilities, parks and space, those types of improvements,” Davis said.
Another goal of the plan is to provide high-quality public services while maintaining adequate infrastructure and utilities.
“We want to make sure that as the community continues to grow that that level of service doesn’t change, that that’s extended to these other future development opportunities or future residential areas,” Davis said.
Other goals included a welcoming and inclusive community; affordable and attainable high-quality housing for all; attractive commercial areas and corridors; and the revitalization of downtown, which Davis said would have a separate study.
Additionally, the plan would support and expand employment opportunities; maintain a safe and reliable roadway network; establish safe and connected multimodal options for transportation; and provide access to parks and trails.
Davis also discussed development limitations and growth strategies in and around the city. The strategy included a first priority category within the city and a second outside the municipal area.
The first priority included the downtown area, as well as infill areas with no significant structures in place.
“This is an area that you want to prioritize in terms of residential development, commercial development, industrial development,” Davis said.
Additionally, areas of strategic reinvestment were also included in the first priority category.
“Maybe it’s not the best use for that site, maybe some of the developments around it are a little bit more intense so this could benefit from someone acquiring that parcel or a couple of parcels and building something more substantial,” Davis said.
Davis also presented a generalized land use map to the council, which divided the city into different sections as to what kind of development would suit it best.
“Now, the likelihood of it completely building out like this in the lifespan of this comprehensive plan is very unlikely,” he said. “… But this gives an understanding of what the city’s looking for and what you desire.”
While the map was “very general,” Davis said a more detailed land use plan would be provided during the next few months with framework plans for residential, commercial and industrial areas.
The plan’s framework topic areas include industrial growth in east Fremont, downtown and the southwest neighborhood, which would have case studies determine its options in the aftermath of the 2019 flooding.
“There’s people who live here who love living here, too, so that’s a real balance, I think, is giving people the opportunity to choose how they would like to either continue to live in this area, or if there are other opportunities,” Davis said.
The framework would also concern mixed housing type and density neighborhoods, as Davis said there was concern that neighborhood character could be changed.
In avoiding a dramatic change in building type, Davis said the city should think about how to increase a neighborhood’s density in a context-sensitive way.
“So you ensure that the types of homes or the types of structures that are placed there or built there in the future are responding to the uses around it or responding to the building types around it,” he said.
After taking input from the council, planning commission and the open house on Wednesday night, Davis said Houseal Lavigne will use the feedback to start writing the plan.
Davis said in September and November, deliverables on the different frameworks and downtown subarea plan will be presented.
“That’ll be an opportunity for you to give us feedback, make sure we’re on track before ultimately the beginning of next year when we bring this all into one completely comprehensive plan document.”
The plan will be included with the long-range transportation plan, as Davis said the two are intertwined.
“What we recommend in terms of land use is going to directly impact the capacity or the infrastructure needs of the transportation side, and vice versa,” he said.
With the UDC, Jackie Wells, also of Houseal Lavigne, said it would follow a 12-article structure with the most general information at the beginning to help guide people through the development process before getting more detailed.
“This helps to ensure that folks aren’t having to sift through a lot of information that is not pertinent to their development or their proposed use and they are only getting into the information that is really important to them,” she said.
The first article would contain general provisions establishing the UDC and eliminate any jargon or unnecessary language. The second would state the purpose and intent statements for the UDC while eliminating and establishing new districts that are more widely used.
The third article would reformat the use tables used in the city’s current UDC, Wells said.
“If I’m a resident, I might not know what category my use falls into, so it might be confusing to try and cross-reference all the different lists,” she said. “So we’re proposing to reorganize those to be based on district type rather than on use type.”
Wells said the use type would be more in line with the purpose and intent of each district.
The rest of the UDC would be streamlined to comply with standards, including a new Planned Unit Development process that would rely on the district’s standards and allow for site development allowances.
“And then you all would judge or review those applications based on new standards of review that we’re proposing be established,” Wells said.
The UDC would end with different definitions consolidated into a references chapter.
Following her presentation, Wells said she would also take feedback on the UDC and give memos to the council and planning commission.